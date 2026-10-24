The U.S. Space Force ran the competition and source selection for the first launch of a Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator prototype in under 60 days, Col. Ryan Frazier told Space Industry Days 2026, AFCEA’s SIGNAL Media reported on Oct. 23. Frazier, the acting Space Force portfolio acquisition executive for Space-Based Sensing and Targeting, said such source selections can take up to a year.

The launch followed a public promise. DefenseScoop reported on Sept. 17 that Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said at the Air & Space Forces Association conference on Sept. 14 that the first SB-AMTI prototypes would reach low Earth orbit before the end of September. DefenseScoop said the Space Force awarded SpaceX a $4.16 billion contract in May to field an operational constellation by 2028.

Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on Sept. 14 that the service is building SB-AMTI with the National Reconnaissance Office as part of the Golden Dome missile defense effort, aiming to make air tracking more resilient against anti-access and area denial systems. The magazine, which rounded the SpaceX award to $4.2 billion, said the Space Force had not disclosed how many spacecraft would launch initially or in total.

Silence on numbers after the first launch

That silence continues. Asked by SIGNAL about later launches, Frazier said, “I can’t comment on the numbers of vehicles and the specific launch cadence.” He added, “The secretary announced the first launch. He’s allowed to do that, but we’re not acknowledging each of the subsequent launches at this time,” according to the Oct. 23 report.

Frazier credited nontraditional contracting and industry partners who accepted shorter proposal windows. Frazier urged teams to “stop accepting historical norms that source selections take a year” in the keynote, SIGNAL reported. No launch date for the prototype has been made public in the cited reports.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Not one satellite program, but an architecture

Frazier also pushed back on the idea that SB-AMTI is simply the SpaceX deal. “It is not a monolithic system,” he said, per SIGNAL. “It is not just the system that we put on contract with a large vendor back in May.” He described multiple sensor phenomenologies, supplied by different vendors, working across space and ground layers and drawing on data from the intelligence community, the Department of War and the private sector.

DefenseScoop’s Sept. 17 report supports that picture. It said three additional companies are on the program demonstrating sensing technologies and that demonstrator satellites already on orbit helped reduce risk before the SpaceX award. Frazier told DefenseScoop in September that the first satellites would not deliver global coverage and would instead generate data to refine processing, battle management and targeting.

Space tracks for fire control

DefenseScoop reported that Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, head of Space Force Combat Forces Command, said in September that SB-AMTI tracks will go to fire-control elements in the military services. Chief of Space Operations Gen. Douglass Schiess called pairing the delayed E-7 Wedgetail with space sensing “almost like dual phenomenology,” the outlet said.

Space-based sensing is drawing other Pentagon money too; the Army this month funded Array Labs’ distributed 3D radar satellites with a $4.47 million contract announced Oct. 5. For SB-AMTI, the open question after Oct. 23 is how quickly further launches will follow without public acknowledgment.