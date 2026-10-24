NASA will no longer have its Artemis moon landers meet Orion in a near-rectilinear halo orbit around the Moon, and SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System will instead dock with Orion in Earth orbit and push the stack toward the Moon, NASA said in an Oct. 23 release. Blue Origin will skip in-space refueling for its first crewed landing and use three transfer stages instead.

A second NASA release on Oct. 23 said Artemis III will launch in 2027 as a 14-day crewed test in low Earth orbit with astronauts Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, Andre Douglas and ESA’s Luca Parmitano. SpacePolicyOnline reported the same day that NASA officials described the timeline as mid-2027 for Artemis III and 2028 for landings on Artemis IV and V.

How the new lander plans work

In NASA’s Oct. 23 description, SpaceX still aggregates cryogenic propellant in low Earth orbit, with tanker Starships filling a depot that fuels the lander. Starship HLS then waits for Orion, docks, and performs the trans-lunar injection burn to carry both vehicles to low lunar orbit. NASA said it is modifying Orion so Starship can push it, and that the change lowers the propellant Starship must gather while shortening the trip back to Orion after surface operations.

Blue Origin, per the same release, will use three transfer stages built from Blue Moon Mark 1 and Mark 2 hardware that work like a multistage rocket, sending the Blue Moon Mark 2 lander to an elliptical polar lunar orbit where Orion meets it. NASA said that orbit offers faster returns to Orion than the halo orbit and reduces lander propellant needs.

“We are executing President Trump’s National Space Policy to complete the long-awaited return of American astronauts to the lunar surface in 2028,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in the Oct. 23 release.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Artemis III as a dress rehearsal in Earth orbit

NASA’s Artemis III plan has Blue Origin launch a Blue Moon test article first because it can loiter for up to 30 days, followed days later by Orion on SLS. The crew will dock, spend about two days evaluating the Blue Moon cabin, then dock for up to two hours with a Starship Version 3 test article without entering it.

“Every piece of this mission in Earth orbit is designed to reduce risk before we put astronauts back on the Moon,” Artemis program manager Jeremy Parsons said in the Oct. 23 release.

SpacePolicyOnline reported on Oct. 23 that SpaceX expects to demonstrate in-space cryogenic transfer for the first time early next year and to fly an uncrewed lunar landing test in late 2027. NASA said both providers must complete uncrewed demonstrations before crewed missions, and that lander readiness will decide which one lands first in 2028.

Open risks

SpacePolicyOnline said NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel on Oct. 22 raised concerns about lander readiness and the single uncrewed landing test required of each provider. Starship’s own test schedule also matters; Elon Musk said on Oct. 10 that SpaceX would try to catch a Starship upper stage on Flight 15.