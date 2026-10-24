The U.S. Air Force on Oct. 23 released a draft solicitation for a $1.057 billion “F-47 Future Campus” at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, the site where Boeing’s sixth-generation F-47 fighter will go through operational testing, Aviation Week reported the same day. The service wants the most critical buildings up and running by spring 2031.

Under the draft, the Air Force hopes to award an other transaction agreement to one to four vendors by February 2027, Aviation Week said on Oct. 23. A design and preconstruction phase would run through November 2027, with rapid construction starting that month and finishing in March 2031. The progressive design build approach is meant to stand up the most important parts of the site first.

The $1.057 billion figure describes the whole construction project, not one year of funding. Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on April 18 that the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 budget request included $730 million for new hangar and support spaces for the F-47 at Nellis, with the facilities planned around a first flight in 2028.

What the first phase builds

According to Aviation Week’s Oct. 23 report, the first phase covers a 116,745 square foot operations and maintenance hangar, a 39,200 square foot reprogramming lab, a 40,903 square foot simulator facility and a 1.154 million square foot apron with sunshades, all on the east side of the base.

A second phase running through 2032 adds a fuel cell hangar, a low observable corrosion control hangar, a weapons load training hangar, a consolidated maintenance facility, a maintenance training facility and a dining facility, the outlet said.

Nellis sits next to the Nevada Test and Training Range, which the Air Force calls the largest contiguous air and ground space available for peacetime military operations in the free world, Air & Space Forces Magazine noted in April.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Test site confirmed, basing still open

The draft confirms that operational test for the F-47 will happen at Nellis, which also hosts combined developmental and operational testing of the Boeing F-15EX, Aviation Week reported on Oct. 23. In August, the Interior Department awarded Versar Inc. a $1.9 million contract for an environmental impact statement on the Next Generation Air Dominance program, a notice later updated to name Nellis.

Developmental flight testing is a separate track. The Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, California, has been laying groundwork for F-47 flight testing, as reported on Oct. 8.

Where the jets will be based for combat units is still unsettled. Aviation Week said a new report to Congress on the fighter fleet through 2035 lists the 90th and 525th Fighter Squadrons at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with transition missions to be determined, while F-22 squadrons in Virginia and Hawaii keep the Raptor. The same report set a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters by 2035, led by F-35s and F-47s.

The final solicitation, and any changes to the February 2027 award target, will show how quickly the Air Force can turn a draft into hangars at Nellis.