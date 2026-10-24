The U.S. Space Force on Oct. 22 announced its first six operational contracts under the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve, or CASR, with space domain awareness firms EOS Space Systems, NorthStar Earth and Space, InTrack Radar, Anduril, Slingshot Aerospace and LeoLabs, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported that day. The firms track satellites and debris and can surge that work in a crisis.

The six contracts are worth a total of $1.37 million, a Space Systems Command spokesperson told Breaking Defense, which reported on Oct. 23 that they were let through a General Services Administration contract framework used by the Joint Commercial Operations cell. Anduril joined through its acquisition of ExoAnalytic. Industry sources told the outlet such contracts tend to run no more than six months.

The awards follow a pilot. Breaking Defense said the Commercial Space Office awarded $1.1 million in three-month pilot contracts to four unnamed companies in March 2025 to test the contracting process rather than buy operational data. Air & Space Forces Magazine said the service then ran wargames and training events with those firms.

Why these six firms

Officials said at the Space Industry Days conference on Oct. 21 that the six are companies operators already trust, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. Lt. Col. Brandon Galindo said all of them already work with the Joint Commercial Operations cell, and that after a debris or breakup event on orbit, “these are the companies” operators would depend on.

Breaking Defense described CASR as the Space Force’s planned version of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, the arrangement that lets U.S. Transportation Command call on commercial airlines. The space version would let the military surge satellite derived services from commercial firms in wartime.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Small dollars, open door

Col. Tim Trimailo, director of the Commercial Space Office, said the initial dollar values are fairly low and that other firms can onboard later. “It’s a living program,” he said, according to the Oct. 22 report. The office is weighing satellite communications, launch, and telemetry, tracking and command as possible next CASR missions.

Not everyone is convinced the money is enough. Clayton Swope of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told Breaking Defense on Oct. 23 that “companies do not build extra capacity for sport” and need to be paid to maintain surge capability.

The terms still missing

Breaking Defense reported on Oct. 23 that two legal and financial questions remain unresolved. One is “shutter control,” whether Washington could cut off a partner’s service to other customers during a conflict. The other is whether the Pentagon would compensate firms whose satellites are damaged or destroyed in a war.

The CASR awards add to other recent commercial space buys by the service, including York Space Systems task orders for the Space Data Network disclosed on Oct. 13 and a BAE Systems award for jam resistant RF terminals reported on Oct. 17. How CASR handles shutter control and indemnification will decide whether more firms sign up.