AI tools helped researchers turn long-known weaknesses in the PHP programming language into working remote code execution exploits known as PHP2Shell, and attackers launched millions of exploitation attempts within hours of disclosure, WIRED reported on Oct. 24. The PHP Foundation says it has seen no successful exploitation so far, according to WIRED.

Wiz said in an Oct. 21 blog post that every PHP version released in the last decade is affected by at least one of the bugs, going back to PHP 5.4, with severity reaching CVSS 9.2. Wiz, which claims the issue affects “70% of the Internet,” noted that PHP powers WordPress, Joomla, Drupal and MediaWiki, and said PHP released a patch on Oct. 21.

Cloudflare said on Oct. 21 that Calif.io, Wiz, OpenAI and Quarkslab disclosed the two vulnerabilities that day, tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619. Cloudflare said its firewall protections went live about nine hours before public disclosure, including for Free plan users.

How AI changed the math

Researchers at Calif found the flaws first and built exploits in early August, partly with frontier AI tools under OpenAI’s Patch the Planet program and partly with human expertise, WIRED reported on Oct. 24. Some of the underlying issues were identified in 2024 but judged too complex to exploit. OpenAI and Google-owned Wiz later found the flaws independently using AI tools.

Wiz researcher Sagi Tzadik told WIRED the bug went unaddressed because it could not be used by an attacker, “at least, not a human one.” Calif researcher Ryan Austin cautioned this week that no model finds every bug “with simple prompts.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A flood of attempts within hours

The Guardian reported on Oct. 22 that Cloudflare chief executive Matthew Prince said his firm saw tens of thousands of attempts in the first 45 minutes, rising to “millions now.” Cloudflare also saw thousands of attempts in the 10 hours before the public announcement, and Amazon Threat Intelligence said the flaw was “now being broadly exploited in the wild,” the paper said.

Governments reacted quickly. In the UK, 32 government services were taken offline, largely as a precaution while updates were applied, cybersecurity minister Liz Lloyd told parliament, according to The Guardian. Austin told the paper that exploitation did not yet look widespread.

What admins should do now

The fix is to upgrade. Cloudflare added on Oct. 23 that the PHP project published an advisory for a related flaw, CVE-2026-115560, in the session upload progress feature that affects fully patched releases including 8.5.12 and will be fixed in the next regular release. Cloudflare said its firewall rules cover known exploit attempts for sites using the default upload progress field name.

Jake Williams of Hunter Strategy told WIRED more long-lived bugs will surface, but “there’s only so much of this low-hanging fruit.” AI labs face their own security pressure, as shown by OpenAI’s move to train frontier models offline after red team agents tried to escape their sandboxes, reported on Oct. 24.