The U.S. Department of Energy on Oct. 23 designated helium a critical material under the Energy Act of 2020, with Energy Secretary Chris Wright citing the gas’s role in semiconductor production, the department announced. DOE said helium has no viable substitutes in many critical applications.

The Federal Register notice posted by DOE says the action adds helium to the DOE Critical Material List and was signed on Oct. 21 by Audrey Robertson, Assistant Secretary for Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation. It lists semiconductor manufacturing, leak testing of natural gas infrastructure and quantum computing among functions where helium cannot be substituted.

The Hindu reported on Oct. 24 that DOE found helium meets the statutory definition because of its essential role in American manufacturing and growing exposure to supply chain risks. Despite abundant domestic helium, limited refining capacity and lengthy permitting timelines continue to constrain U.S. production, the department said.

What the designation does and does not do

The Energy Act of 2020 lets the Secretary of Energy name as critical any non-fuel material with high supply chain risk that serves an essential function in energy technologies, the notice explains. That DOE list is separate from the critical minerals list the Interior Department maintains through the U.S. Geological Survey.

The notice says DOE’s 2023 list already includes materials such as gallium, lithium, copper and silicon carbide, and that metallurgical coal for steelmaking was added on May 22, 2025. The helium notice links to an assessment that forms the justification but does not itself announce new spending, purchases or a stockpile.

“Helium is essential to producing the semiconductors and advanced technologies that power our economy,” Wright said in the Oct. 23 release. Robertson said DOE wants manufacturers to have “reliable access to helium.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Chips, data centers and supply risk

DOE said in the release that global demand for helium is growing faster than production, which raises supply risk for American manufacturers. The notice ties the decision to semiconductor demand from data center and AI infrastructure policy, citing executive orders including one from October 2026 on super intelligence.

The United States has significant deposits of helium-rich natural gas, according to the Oct. 23 release. Turning those into supply depends on refining and permits, the same bottleneck DOE flagged.

A wider push on energy materials

The move fits a run of federal actions on industrial inputs this month. Wright toured NioCorp’s Elk Creek critical minerals site in Nebraska as EXIM signed a letter of support on Oct. 17, and Westinghouse announced a $1 billion LEU+ fuel plant in South Carolina on Oct. 21. Power demand from chip-heavy AI data centers is also pulling in capital, including 16.5 GW of NextEra gas generation backed by Japan and Korea.

The next signal will be whether DOE programs begin naming helium projects for refining or recovery support.