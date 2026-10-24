The U.S. Army has replaced its rotating air defense task force on Guam with a permanent battalion, activating the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Andersen Air Force Base on Oct. 16, 2026, the Army said in an Oct. 20 release. The unit falls under the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

The battalion takes over from Task Force Talon, which kept an air defense presence on the island from 2013, operated the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, and officially deactivated in July 2026, according to the Army. The service said the shift from a task force to a battalion “cements” the Department of War’s commitment to permanent air defense in the Indo-Pacific.

Task & Purpose reported on Oct. 24 that Task Force Talon was made up of rotating groups of soldiers rather than a fixed unit, and that the new battalion will operate Patriot batteries and drones along with THAAD, citing a Stars and Stripes report from this summer.

From one THAAD battery to layered defense

THAAD is built to hit ballistic missiles late in flight. The new unit adds more. An Army spokesperson told The War Zone in August that the battalion “will have both the Patriot Missile System and IFPC,” the Indirect Fire Protection Capability, integrated to provide “360-degree, layered air and missile defense for Guam.”

Col. Matt Dalton, deputy commander of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, said at the time that about 120 soldiers were on the island specifically for the battalion, on top of the THAAD battery troops, with weapon deliveries to follow over the next few months, TWZ reported on Aug. 17.

Until now, Guam has relied on THAAD launchers and Navy Aegis warships on an as needed basis, Yonhap News Agency reported on Oct. 23, describing the activation as a response to missile threats from North Korea and China.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why Guam matters

The Army said Guam supports joint force operations across the region, which makes air and missile defense “a critical part of protecting the forces and infrastructure” there. Task & Purpose noted the island holds large fuel storage sites and munitions stockpiles, which also make it a prime target in a war.

Lt. Col. Joshua Urness, the battalion commander, said his soldiers built the procedures needed to connect sensors, command and control systems, launchers and interceptors. “It’s only fitting that 3-43 ADA now stands up the Army’s contribution to the strategic Guam Defense System,” he said in the release. Brigade commander Col. Moseph Sauda told the troops their “vigilance will have strategic consequences.”

What is still unfinished

The wider island network is not done. Task & Purpose said the Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense System, meant to tie Army, Navy and other defenses together against ballistic missiles and drones, remains in development. TWZ reported in August that the Army had 15 operational Patriot battalions, a force it described as overextended.

Interceptor supply is the other constraint. Lockheed Martin has unveiled the PAC-3 Edge interceptor for the Army’s Future Interceptor program, and Boeing has a deal to triple PAC-3 MSE seeker output. The 43rd regiment traces its lineage to 1916 in the Philippine Islands, the Army noted, and its new mission puts it back in the western Pacific.