Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Oct. 23 that restrictions on Ukraine’s access to Starshield, the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink network, have cost lives, CBC News reported from his remarks in Istanbul. “So are we concerned? Yes, we are concerned,” Carney said.

Carney said some recent deaths in Ukraine were “direct casualties as a consequence of this reduced ability,” according to CBC. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that since the restriction, his country cannot track drones and missiles traveling faster than 160 kilometers per hour, about 100 mph.

The cap took effect on the night of Oct. 13, cutting connectivity for any weapon moving faster than that speed, the BBC reported on Oct. 15. Ukraine uses Starshield to track incoming missiles and jet powered drones and to guide interceptor and spy drones, CBC said.

Who ordered the slowdown

Accounts conflict. CBC said Reuters reported, citing two U.S. officials, that the order came from inside the White House, while The Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk ordered the restrictions personally. Musk wrote on X that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government” and that limits are “decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS,” the BBC reported.

President Donald Trump has denied ordering the restrictions, CBC said. On Oct. 22 he said Musk had restored access, but Zelenskyy told CNN “it still doesn’t work,” and Ukrainian military officials said on Oct. 23 that the limits remained in place.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Canada’s sovereign satellite bet

Carney tied the episode to Canada. Without naming Trump, he said relying on an ally “that may change their view” puts Canadians at risk, and that diversifying will take time because Canada is “highly, highly reliant” on certain systems in certain countries, CBC reported.

Ottawa’s main alternative is already under contract. On Aug. 4, Telesat announced a C$2.3 billion Telesat Lightspeed services contract with Canada’s Defence Investment Agency for secure military Ka band connectivity across the Arctic, worth C$2.7 billion with two option periods over 15 years. Service under the deal is due to begin in 2028.

The contract adds 69 satellites, taking the initial constellation from 156 to 225, all to be built by MDA Space in Montreal, Telesat said. Chief executive Dan Goldberg said it gives the Canadian Armed Forces “secure, resilient and sovereign connectivity years earlier than originally planned.” One irony remains: the new satellites are booked to launch on SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets.

Ukraine looks for options too

Zelenskyy signed a letter of intent on Oct. 22 with Finnish companies Nokia and ICEYE to develop Ukraine’s own satellite communications network, CBC reported. Building an alternative is hard in a market where U.S. firms keep scaling, from SpaceX’s FCC approval for 15,000 direct to phone satellites to Amazon Leo passing 1,000 satellites built.

Telesat expects Lightspeed global service to start in the first quarter of 2028. Until then, Canada, like Ukraine, will lean on systems it does not control, the dependence Carney warned about on Oct. 23.