Security firm Lava said on Oct. 22, 2026 that it found 32 Nvidia B300 GPUs, part of the Blackwell Ultra generation, through publicly exposed monitoring endpoints with IP addresses geolocated to China, in a research post. The endpoints disclosed exact GPU model names and unique device identifiers without authentication.

The addresses were tied to state owned China Telecom, according to a report first published by The Information and relayed by Tom’s Hardware on Oct. 23 and Crypto Briefing on Oct. 22. Lava’s own post does not name the carrier. Shipments of chips like the B300 to China are subject to stringent U.S. export licensing.

Lava added two caveats. IP geolocation “is not definitive,” it said, because a proxy, VPN or tunnel could route traffic through China while the hardware sits elsewhere. And the finding “does not establish that any export-control violation occurred.”

What the monitoring data showed

The 32 B300s were part of 4,724 Nvidia GPUs that Lava identified on China geolocated endpoints. They included 374 Blackwell GPUs across four models, about 86% of them reported in eight GPU configurations consistent with compute servers. The same inventory held 1,156 RTX 4090 cards, which have faced U.S. export restrictions since 2023, and 160 RTX 4090D units made for the Chinese market.

Across its global sample, Lava said it found more than 12,000 GPUs across just over 2,000 public IP addresses tied to nearly 300 organizations. Nearly 60% reported zero utilization at the moment of observation, a snapshot Lava said does not represent the wider AI industry.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

How a monitoring tool leaked it

The data came from exposed instances of Nvidia’s DCGM Exporter, a widely used tool for monitoring GPUs in AI servers. In an Oct. 8 disclosure, Lava said it had found a high severity flaw in the tool, CVE-2026-47483, rated CVSS 8.2, that let an unauthenticated attacker crash monitoring. Nvidia addressed it in version 4.8.2, and Lava urges operators to keep monitoring endpoints reachable only by authorized systems.

Nvidia plays down smuggling

Nvidia did not deny the findings. A spokesperson told Tom’s Hardware that diversion found in recent court cases was “less than one half of one percent,” calling it “a drop in the bucket compared to the ocean of domestic compute China already has.” The company said the report shows “smuggling is a nonfactor.”

Enforcement cases keep surfacing. Tom’s Hardware noted that nine people were indicted in Taiwan in August 2026 over illegal B300 exports to China. In New York, a broker pleaded guilty in a $2.5 billion Nvidia server diversion case, and the FCC on Oct. 22 blocked two devices built around a HiSilicon chip.

It is still unknown how the B300s reached those networks or where they physically sit. For data center operators, the simpler lesson is that unauthenticated telemetry can reveal what hardware they run to anyone who looks.