Phoenix Tailings will build a $375 million rare earth separation facility at Eastman Business Park in Monroe County, N.Y., the former Kodak campus, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 20, 2026. The 500,000 square foot site will process materials used in electric vehicles, electronics and defense equipment.

Phoenix Tailings said the same day that the plant, called Freedom Separation, is part of its $1.2 billion plus Freedom Project, which pairs separation with metal production. At full capacity it is expected to process more than 18,000 tons per year of mixed rare earth feedstock into more than 4,400 tons per year of separated oxides.

WXXI News reported on Oct. 20 that the site is off 1600 Lexington Ave. in the town of Greece and that construction should begin early next year. The state noted that Kodak began making photographic film and paper at the park more than a century ago.

Jobs, timeline and money

The Massachusetts based company has committed to at least 90 jobs, with more than 200 direct jobs expected eventually, the governor’s office said. Some operations are set to begin in 2027, with full production in 2028. Empire State Development is offering up to $3 million in performance based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits.

Federal support is larger but not final. The Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital made a conditional commitment of $500 million in long term loans, announced in June and still subject to review, the state said. The same office has made conditional offers before, including up to $1.5 billion for Wolfspeed. The Energy Department also awarded Phoenix a $66 million grant within a $147.8 million heavy rare earth project.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Taking on China’s grip on separation

China processes about 90 percent of the world’s rare earth minerals, the governor’s office said. The Rochester output would be enough for about 3,000 tons of rare earth metals a year at the company’s downstream metallization plants.

“America and its allies cannot build the next generation of advanced manufacturing on a rare earth supply chain they do not control,” chief executive Nick Myers said. Hochul said the project would reduce “reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.”

Policy is adding pressure. Defense contractors face a DFARS ban on magnets with Chinese supply chain links from Jan. 1, 2027, and federal labs are mapping material risk, as in ORNL’s Motor Decide platform.

Questions about feedstock

The plant will take mined and recycled feedstock, delivered by rail from U.S. mines as well as South America, Southeast Asia and Australia, WXXI reported. A company spokesperson told the station it does not expect material derived from mine tailings until 2030, and that such material would first be upgraded at the tailings site.

The state and the town still must sign off on some provisions of the project, WXXI said, which leaves local approvals as the next step to watch.