L3Harris Technologies said on Oct. 23, 2026 that it received a three-year contract “valued at up to $60 million” to “advance a long-range, maneuverable interceptor” for the U.S. Army’s Xtended Range Counter-sUAS Missile program, known as XRC, in a company release. The customer is the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center.

The award pays for development, not production. L3Harris said it “advanced to the project’s second phase for flight performance testing with a fully integrated interceptor.” It did not disclose a production quantity, a unit price or a fielding date. Defence Agenda noted on Oct. 25 that the figure is a ceiling and “should not be described as fully obligated spending.”

What the Army wants from XRC

According to L3Harris, the missile is designed to counter small to medium size drones as well as traditional short range air defense threats. The company said the interceptor delivers “greater range, speed and operational flexibility than current systems,” but it has not published range or speed figures.

The design centers on an air-breathing ramjet. L3Harris said its approach enables “greater fuel efficiency and extended engagement range.” Army Recognition explained on Oct. 24 that a rocket motor carries both fuel and oxidizer, while a ramjet burns fuel using oxygen drawn from the surrounding atmosphere. The outlet stressed that “no successful XRC interception, verified engagement range, or operational deployment has been disclosed.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Cost, launchers and the counter-drone market

Scott Alexander, president of Propulsion Systems at L3Harris Missile Solutions, said the company is “leveraging L3Harris’ deep technical expertise across propulsion, guidance and advanced manufacturing.” He added: “This design combines innovative propulsion with advanced seeker technologies to provide a highly capable, modular and cost-effective solution deployable from existing launch platforms.”

L3Harris said it is working on compatibility with existing U.S. military platforms. Army Recognition reported that the announcement does not identify a final launcher configuration, and no performance comparison with interceptors already in service has been published.

Cost per kill matters because the Army is buying counter-drone systems at scale. Raytheon recently reported $729 million in LIDS counter-drone work that includes Coyote interceptors, and the Army plans to test up to 15 counter-drone systems in Morocco and field the best within 180 days. Defence Agenda said planners will want a comparison that includes launcher support, fire control, training and replenishment as well as the missile itself.

Flight tests will decide the ramjet’s case

The L3Harris release lists “continued funding up to the full contract value” among its risks, so the final amount depends on Army funding decisions over three years. Defence Agenda said the next evidence will be flight performance results, launcher integration tests and any move to production procurement.

Until test data is published, the Oct. 23 award remains a development bet on a ramjet interceptor that could reach drones farther from protected forces, not a weapon headed to units.