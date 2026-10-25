Elon Musk said on Oct. 24, 2026 that SpaceX had throttled its Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine, on the same day Kyiv said speeds were back to normal after more than a week of front-line disruption, the Associated Press reported in a story carried by PBS NewsHour.

“Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote in a post on X. In the same post he wrote: “Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them.” He continued, as quoted by AP: “Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said access to Starlink and Starshield had been restored to pre-restriction speeds. “The speeds are now where they need to be,” he wrote, adding that restoration began overnight, according to the AP report as published by Military.com.

A shift from earlier denials

The post changes Musk’s public account. He had earlier denied deliberately throttling Ukraine’s connection, the BBC reported. He still denied responsibility for the simultaneous problem with Starshield, the BBC said, and wrote in a later post that Starlink “can be used for infrastructure that is military, but it cannot be used for unequivocally offensive strikes that make it fair game to be struck back.”

The slowdown had already drawn sharp criticism. On Oct. 23, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the Starshield cutoff caused Ukrainian deaths, as Ottawa leaned on its own Telesat Lightspeed network.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Who controls Starshield remains disputed

Musk maintained that the U.S. government controlled whatever changes happened with Starshield, which AP described as the military-grade version of Starlink and “the backbone of Ukraine’s drone operations and communication.” President Donald Trump has maintained that he did not make the call, AP reported. Vice President JD Vance has hinted at White House coordination with Musk, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have denied any administration involvement, according to AP.

The BBC reported that Trump said he had told Musk to “put it back,” after repeatedly denying that he instructed him to limit the service.

Kyiv disputes the drone strike claim

Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhii Beskrestnov called Musk’s post “very strange,” the BBC reported. He wrote that Starlink terminals operating in Ukraine are restricted to 70 to 90 km/h and do not work on Russian territory. “Therefore, we physically cannot use commercial Starlink for deep strikes and medium-range strikes,” he said.

Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara credited “direct dialogue” and Zelenskyy’s diplomacy with Washington, AP reported, saying the outcome mattered most “for our front, for the military, the work of drones, logistics and communications.” Khmara said on Oct. 24 that Ukraine’s armed forces were recording a “stable connection” for drones above 400 km/h (249 mph), the BBC reported, after a cutoff above 161 km/h.

The restoration comes during a new U.S. diplomatic push. Russia agreed on Oct. 21 to resume three-way negotiations with Washington and Kyiv next month, AP reported. Musk did not say why SpaceX made the change last week, the BBC noted.