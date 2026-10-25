The U.S. Navy has added up to $2.41 billion to Fluor Marine Propulsion’s contract for work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, but only $597,900 was obligated at award, according to the Pentagon’s Oct. 23, 2026 contract announcement, as reported by Defense WarRoom.

The $2,409,077,590 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to contract N00024-18-C-2130 was awarded on Sept. 24, 2026. The headline figure is a ceiling for work that can be funded over time, not money spent. Of the $597,900 obligated, $582,062 came from fiscal 2026 Navy operations and maintenance funds and $15,838 from fiscal 2026 shipbuilding and conversion funds, which expired at the end of the fiscal year, Bullished reported.

Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington is the contracting activity. Fluor Marine Propulsion, based in Arlington, Virginia, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fluor Corporation and has managed and operated the laboratory since October 2018, Defense WarRoom reported.

Where the work will be done

Work will be performed in Pittsburgh (47%), Schenectady, New York (45%) and Idaho Falls, Idaho (8%), according to the announcement as reported by both outlets. Those locations match the laboratory’s main sites. According to the National Nuclear Security Administration, the Naval Nuclear Laboratory includes the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory near Schenectady, the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York, and the Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho.

NNSA says Knolls is the lead design laboratory for Virginia-class attack submarines and “is leading the design effort on the next-generation ballistic missile submarine (the Columbia Class).” Bettis supports Nimitz-class carriers and Seawolf-class submarines and leads reactor plant design for the Ford class, the agency says.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Columbia drives the workload

Defense WarRoom said the Pentagon notice does not specify the scope of the work or state whether it exercises fiscal 2027 options. Earlier September actions on the same contract exercised fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2026 options, and a $1,396,995,054 modification in August 2024 carried about $19 million in obligations at award, the outlet reported.

The near-term demand comes from the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine. Citing Senate testimony on April 20, 2026 by Adm. William Houston, deputy administrator for Naval Reactors, Defense WarRoom reported that Columbia life-of-ship reactor cores are entering serial production and that all lead-ship reactor plant components would be at the submarine’s Connecticut production facility in 2026.

Submarine industrial capacity is a recurring theme. President Donald Trump has said Cleveland will host a new submarine component repair center, and the Navy has asked shipyards whether they can build SSN(X), the Virginia-class successor.

The 2028 contract horizon

The current laboratory management period runs through Sept. 30, 2028, Defense WarRoom reported, adding that Naval Reactors’ approach to the follow-on period remains an open question. Further funding actions against the Sept. 24 modification will show how much of the $2.41 billion ceiling becomes obligated money.