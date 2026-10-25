Palantir has told European allies that neither it nor the U.S. government can switch off the Maven Smart System used by NATO’s top military command. Louis Mosley, who leads Palantir’s UK and European business, made the pledge in an interview with Reuters in Brussels earlier this week, on Oct. 21, 2026, The Next Web reported on Oct. 22, relaying Reuters.

“There are no kill switches. There’s no ability for Palantir or the US government to reach in and switch it off,” Mosley said, according to Euronews, which also cited the Reuters interview. He said that “where customers have bought our software, they are in full operational control of that software.”

Mosley tied the reassurance to Ukraine. “What we have seen in the news over the past few days around Starlink is extremely concerning,” he told Reuters. His comments came days before Musk said on Oct. 24 that SpaceX had throttled Starlink in Ukraine, as Kyiv reported speeds restored.

How NATO uses the system

Maven combines data from satellites, radar and other sensors to give military officers a clearer picture of the battlefield and help them decide faster, TNW reported. NATO acquired the system for Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in March 2025 after a six-month procurement, according to the alliance’s IT agency as cited by TNW, and declared it fully technically capable on June 22, 2026.

Reports differ on the price. TNW said neither NATO nor Palantir has disclosed the contract value, while Euronews reported that Palantir won a 480 million euro tender with NATO in 2025.

Customers decide whether Palantir employees help run the system, Mosley said. Where they do, those staff are citizens of the customer country and hold the required security clearance, TNW reported. “It can absolutely be operated independently of us,” he said. U.S. forces are widening use as well: the Marine Corps has opened Maven Smart System accounts to personnel at every echelon.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Europe’s sovereignty question

Germany and France have so far declined to adopt Maven for their own armed forces, citing concerns about dependence on an American supplier, Reuters reported, according to TNW. “Allowing industry personnel access to national German datasets is out of the question,” German Vice Admiral Thomas Daum said earlier this year, Euronews reported. France has developed its own service, Arcadia, Euronews said, and TNW reported that its domestic intelligence agency is moving to the French firm ChapsVision.

The Starshield dispute sharpened those worries. Euronews reported that Musk wrote on X during the cutoff that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS.” Trump replied that “it wasn’t me, and I don’t think it was Elon,” Euronews said.

What European buyers will weigh

Mosley said many Palantir military and commercial customers already run its software on their own, TNW reported. For European governments, TNW noted, the open question is whether technical independence is enough to answer broader concerns about control over critical defense systems. A pledge made to Reuters on Oct. 21 does not settle who holds leverage if relations with Washington sour again.