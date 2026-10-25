The guided missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) has started the second phase of the Navy’s Destroyer Modernization 2.0 program at General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego, the first time the service is installing both the SPY-6(V)4 radar and new High Efficiency Super-Capacity (HESC) air conditioning plants on a ship, according to an Oct. 22, 2026 release from the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Maritime.

The Depot Modernization Period is focused on the SPY-6(V)4 radar, which the release says is “fully integrated with Aegis Combat System Baseline 10.” The HESC plants are being added “to support the significant electrical and thermal needs of these next-generation combat systems,” the Navy said. Naval News reported on Oct. 24 that Pinckney is the first of a series of ships slated to receive Raytheon’s AN/SPY-6(V)4 radars and associated equipment.

“The collective effort by all stakeholders has finally brought us to the point of execution,” said Capt. Tim Moore, program manager for DDG MOD 2.0. He said that once the work is complete, Pinckney “will rejoin the Fleet equipped with the most comprehensive multi-spectral integrated sensor suite designed to maintain maritime superiority for decades to come.”

A split start for four destroyers

The program uses what the Navy calls a Split Start approach, installing upgrades in phases so industry partners can learn from each ship. Pinckney completed a first availability in 2024, becoming the first warship to receive the SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) suite and sponson modifications.

Pinckney then deployed to the Pacific and the Middle East for eight and a half months, Naval News reported. The four ships in the first group are Pinckney, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) and USS Halsey (DDG 97), each receiving SEWIP Block III in phase one before the radar refit. Chung-Hoon left Naval Base San Diego for sea trials on April 20 after its own modernization period, according to the outlet.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

What the $149.6 million covers

Naval News reported that the Pinckney work is part of a $149.6 million contract awarded to General Dynamics and is expected to wrap up by September 2028. That figure is the shipyard contract for this availability, not the cost of the SPY-6 program or of DDG MOD 2.0 as a whole. Neither the Navy release nor Naval News published radar performance figures for the backfit.

Lockheed Martin’s Aegis Baseline 10 is a core component of the radar upgrade and “will enable simultaneous air and ballistic missile defense,” Naval News reported. The destroyer fleet is adding other new capabilities as well: the Navy recently moved to field AI target recognition software on five Arleigh Burke destroyers.

One shipyard period instead of two

The first four ships are serving as a trial for later installations that will combine the electronic warfare and radar upgrades into a single shipyard availability, starting with USS Sterett (DDG 104), Moore told Naval News. The outlet said the change is meant to cut the time destroyers spend out of service, because ships would no longer need to return to the yard for a second round of work.

The schedule matters for a surface fleet under heavy demand. Naval News noted that destroyers in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East have increasingly been tasked with defending carrier strike groups and commercial shipping against missile and drone threats. Pinckney’s return from NASSCO, due by September 2028, will test whether the phased approach pays off.