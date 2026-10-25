The U.S. Space Force has moved six National Security Space Launch missions from United Launch Alliance to SpaceX while ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket remains grounded, SatNews reported on Oct. 22, 2026. Space Systems Command chief Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant disclosed the manifest changes at an industry briefing on Oct. 21, according to the outlet.

The reshuffle includes a next-generation missile warning satellite and a payload stack tied to an experimental cislunar surveillance mission, both shifted from Vulcan to SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, SpaceNews reported on Oct. 24. SpaceNews described the moves as “part of a broader reshuffling of military launches prompted by delays with Vulcan.”

Why Vulcan is grounded

Vulcan has been grounded since Feb. 12, 2026, when a solid rocket booster anomaly occurred on the USSF-87 mission, SatNews reported. The rocket reached orbit, but one of its Northrop Grumman GEM 63XL boosters suffered a visible nozzle failure shortly after liftoff.

It was the second nozzle-related irregularity in four flights, following a similar observation on the vehicle’s Cert-2 demonstration in late 2024, according to SatNews. Military officials then suspended operational defense payloads on the rocket.

Garrant said the military remains confident in Vulcan’s return to flight, but the investigation has not set an official return date, SatNews reported. He declined to release interim findings from the joint Air Force and industry investigation board. ULA and Northrop Grumman are continuing structural analyses and hot-fire tests to verify nozzle integrity before Space Systems Command clears Vulcan for operational defense launches.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A trade, not a cancellation

Space Systems Command made the reassignments under its contractual mission trade mechanism, SatNews reported. Instead of canceling ULA’s launch contracts, the Space Force moved near-term, time-critical payloads to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy in exchange for later national security missions that will fly on Vulcan once it is recertified.

The approach follows an earlier precedent. The Space Force reassigned the final GPS III mission to SpaceX after the Vulcan anomaly so that the positioning satellite would not sit in storage, according to SatNews.

ULA keeps its contracts under the swaps, but near-term launches shift to SpaceX while the booster investigation continues. SatNews reported no official date for Vulcan’s return.

Launch capacity under pressure

The changes come as Space Systems Command plans for heavier traffic. Garrant has also outlined plans for a third heavy-launch spaceport by 2030 to expand the military’s options for sending payloads to orbit.

The next milestones to watch are the release of the booster investigation’s findings and the Space Force’s decision to clear Vulcan for national security missions again. Until then, the Oct. 21 reassignments mean SpaceX will carry a larger share of near-term military launches, including the Falcon Heavy missions identified by SpaceNews.