The Federal Communications Commission has granted Intel a one-year waiver to keep using and maintaining specific automated guided vehicles in its U.S. chip factories despite restrictions on covered foreign-made robotic equipment, The Electronics Brief reported on Oct. 25, 2026. East Asia Brief reported the same decision on Oct. 24, citing FCC document DA 26-1146.

The Vanguard USA was not able to review the order itself, because the FCC’s document page did not load for us. The details below come from published reports citing it and from the order’s opening text as relayed by the REC Networks FCC document feed, which reads: “By this Order we grant the request of Intel Corporation (‘Intel’) for an Expedited Waiver of Sections 2.932 and 2.1043 of the Commission’s rules to permit the continued utilization of specific Automated Guided Vehicles (‘AGVs’) for a period of one year.”

Why Intel asked for relief

Automated guided vehicles carry materials between tools inside semiconductor fabs. Both outlets reported that the restrictions would have blocked routine changes to the vehicles. The Electronics Brief said Intel warned that the rules could prevent software, firmware and hardware changes, leaving an installed transport system difficult to maintain. East Asia Brief reported that the waiver allows firmware, software and physical component changes during its term.

Intel told the regulator that suitable domestic replacements were unavailable and that changing the fleet could take years, according to The Electronics Brief. East Asia Brief likewise reported that qualified American suppliers do not make comparable cleanroom transport systems and that replacing the fleets would require years of retooling, according to Intel’s filing.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The FCC’s reasoning

East Asia Brief reported that the commission found the waiver served the public interest by protecting continuity in domestic chip production. The Electronics Brief quoted the FCC as saying the decision would prevent “potential disruptions in the availability of domestic semiconductor manufacturing services for Intel’s customers.”

The relief is narrow. It covers only the identified vehicles, and the wider restrictions on covered robotic devices remain in place, The Electronics Brief reported. The REC Networks feed also lists a Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau notice on conditional approvals and exemptions for certain advanced robotic devices on the FCC’s Covered List.

Part of a wider Covered List push

The Intel waiver is a narrow carve-out at a time when the FCC is tightening its national security rules on foreign-linked hardware. The agency recently blocked a dashcam and a video transmitter containing HiSilicon chips under its Covered List authority.

Published reports did not identify the vehicle vendors or say how many machines the waiver covers. For Intel, the one-year term buys time to keep existing fab logistics running. Because the reports describe no permanent fix, the question of how Intel will maintain the vehicles after the waiver ends is likely to return before the year is out.