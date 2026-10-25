The Nuclear Company (TNC) has proposed Prosperity One, a nuclear campus of up to six Westinghouse AP1000 reactors totaling about 6.6 gigawatts on the Ohio River in Lewis County, Kentucky, according to its Oct. 21, 2026 announcement. TNC said the project would be Kentucky’s first commercial nuclear power project and, if fully built, the largest nuclear campus in the United States.

The proposal is at a very early stage. TNC has not yet filed an application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission or with grid operator PJM Interconnection, and no nuclear license, grid-connection agreement or federal loan has been approved, POWER Magazine reported on Oct. 21. The developer has not announced financing, a power buyer, an interconnection agreement, an ownership structure or an estimated project cost, according to POWER. The project’s website states plainly: “No power buyer has been announced.”

Two reactors first, if the site qualifies

TNC plans a phased development starting with two AP1000 units, about 2.2 gigawatts according to POWER, “should the site pass diligence, feasibility, and permitting,” the release said. The developer said it plans to pursue the federal approvals needed to begin construction in 2028. POWER noted, however, that the project website does not establish a construction schedule, and each added unit will require a separate development decision.

The site is at Carrs Bottom, on land TNC secured through an option agreement with a local landowner, POWER reported. The land is owned by Trace Creek LLC, a Lewis County company founded by lifelong resident Sam Howard, which has a teaming partnership with TNC. “For generations, communities along the Ohio River have formed America’s industrial backbone,” said Joe Klecha, TNC’s chief nuclear officer.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A design already licensed, a site that is not

On Oct. 14, 2026, the NRC announced renewal of the AP1000 design certification with Revision 20 of its design control document, reflecting changes made through the licensing, construction and operation of Vogtle Units 3 and 4 in Georgia, TNC said. The release added that “Prosperity One will require its own site-specific reviews and approvals.” Initial work will include site characterization, geotechnical investigations, environmental assessments and transmission interconnection planning.

For scale, POWER said Plant Vogtle, currently the largest U.S. nuclear plant, has about 4.5 gigawatts of net summer capacity across four reactors, including two AP1000s. Westinghouse is lining up supply chains for the design abroad as well, with conditional orders to Polish suppliers for Poland’s first unit.

Demand is the pitch, financing is the test

The project website cites PJM forecasts of summer peak demand growth of about 66,000 megawatts over the next decade. Large buyers are already backing new nuclear projects in neighboring states, as in the AEP, Amazon and X-energy plan in Indiana.

Lewis County is seeking designation as a nuclear ready community under the Kentucky Nuclear Energy Development Authority, a process it began in July 2026. The project website stresses that this process does not approve any project. Until TNC files with the NRC and PJM and names buyers and backers, Prosperity One remains a site proposal rather than a funded build.