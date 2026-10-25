U.S. Central Command said on Oct. 25, 2026, that American forces have helped Gulf partners export more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz “since summer,” in a release announcing a visit to the strait by its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper. The figures come from CENTCOM alone, and The Vanguard USA could not independently verify them.

CENTCOM said Cooper flew over the international waterway in a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook to observe the operating environment. Photo captions released with the statement show him with Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division. “This visit underscores our strong commitment to continued freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” Cooper said.

The Maritime Executive reported on Oct. 25 that the low-level tour was a demonstration of confidence in the control CENTCOM exercises over the strait. The outlet also raised questions about the timing of the flight and about the transit data behind the command’s claims.

The numbers CENTCOM is claiming

CENTCOM said more than 3,000 commercial vessels have transited the strait with support from its forces over the last six months. It also said that over 95% of ships navigating the strait in recent months sailed through safely despite what it called the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ “unwarranted aggression.”

The command said U.S. forces cleared the strait’s international shipping lanes of sea mines laid by the IRGC. “Today, primary transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz remain free and clear of Iranian sea mines thanks to incredible efforts by our people,” Cooper said. CENTCOM said he also met service members who supported the mine clearance mission; captions on the command’s photos date that meeting with Marines to Oct. 23.

The release did not publish underlying data. It did not say which ships CENTCOM counted, how it defines support, or how the 1.5 billion barrel total was calculated.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

What open data can and cannot confirm

The Maritime Executive said the number of ships completing transits “is not showing up on any reliable open source data base.” It said that gap partly explains why Kpler and Airbus are working on a way to detect vessel movements with satellite imagery for commodity traders who price cargoes on volumes.

The outlet also questioned when the flight happened. Based on the ships seen in CENTCOM’s photos, it said the tour may have taken place about a week before the release. The Vanguard USA is therefore reporting the flight as CENTCOM described it, without a confirmed date.

On security, The Maritime Executive reported that the IRGC has stepped up attacks on shipping in recent weeks without appearing to reduce traffic, and that only a small share of IRGC-claimed attacks are reported by the UKMTO. It said no merchant sailors were killed in the strait in October, compared with five in September, and that 12 sailors were injured on Oct. 5 when a projectile hit a Panama-flagged tanker.

Sea control measured in barrels

The release continues a run of CENTCOM statements on enforcement around Iran. Earlier this month, the command said a U.S. fighter jet disabled a cargo ship trying to run the Iran blockade.

Cooper said CENTCOM remains “intensely focused on keeping commercial traffic flowing” with the U.S. interagency, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the shipping industry. For traders and insurers, the test is whether independent tracking eventually matches the command’s tally. Until then, the 1.5 billion barrel milestone, the 3,000 transits and the 95% safe passage rate remain CENTCOM’s own figures.