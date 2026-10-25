The Pentagon has issued guidance giving contracting and program staff templates to enforce the Trump administration’s “truth-seeking” and “ideological neutrality” principles when they buy artificial intelligence, DefenseScoop reported on Oct. 23, 2026. The memo, dated Oct. 20, comes from John Tenaglia, principal director for Defense Pricing, Contracting, and Acquisition Policy.

The Vanguard USA could not review the memo itself, because the policy office’s website did not load in our test, so its contents are known through DefenseScoop’s reporting. The White House rules it implements are public in OMB Memorandum M-26-04, issued Dec. 11, 2025.

Tenaglia wrote that the initiative is “in direct support” of President Donald Trump’s executive order “Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government” and of the OMB memo, and he noted that compliance is mandatory, DefenseScoop reported. The memo dates to Oct. 20 and the coverage to Oct. 23.

Three templates for buyers

According to DefenseScoop, the guidance has three attachments: a memorandum for the requiring activity to pick transparency requirements for a purchase, standardized solicitation language telling vendors what documentation they must provide, and contract language for a Statement of Work or Performance Work Statement.

The issuance “provides contracting and program personnel with adaptable templates and standardized language to document, solicit, and enforce these Unbiased AI Principles in our procurements,” Tenaglia wrote. It went to acquisition leaders at the Army, Navy and Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command, U.S. Transportation Command, and Defense Department agencies and field activities.

One attachment says the department must get enough information from a contractor to judge whether its large language model complies. “The amount and type of information available will vary depending on the contractor’s role within the software supply chain and its relationship with the LLM developer itself,” it said, as quoted by DefenseScoop.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

What the OMB memo requires

The two principles come from the July 23, 2025, executive order. OMB’s memo says LLMs “shall be truthful in responding to user prompts seeking factual information or analysis” and “shall be neutral, nonpartisan tools that do not manipulate responses in favor of ideological dogmas.”

M-26-04 tells agencies to put compliance requirements in any new LLM solicitation and, “to the extent practicable,” to modify existing LLM contracts before exercising any option that extends performance. It asks agencies to treat the requirements as material to eligibility and payment, “to support termination of the contract for default” when a vendor refuses to correct identified noncompliance. Agencies had until March 11, 2026, to update their procurement policies.

The OMB memo does not apply to national security systems, though it encourages agencies to apply it to them where practicable. DefenseScoop’s report does not say how the Pentagon guidance treats such systems.

Disclosure for model makers

Among the disclosures M-26-04 describes, a vendor that is not the direct developer of an LLM may have to reveal extra controls it applies to the model’s output, such as “classifiers, system prompts, fine-tuning, content moderation and filters.”

The guidance arrives as the Pentagon’s relationships with AI developers face legal scrutiny, including Anthropic’s request for a full D.C. Circuit rehearing of its challenge to the department’s supply chain risk designation. Neither DefenseScoop nor the OMB memo ties the new templates to that case. The first practical test will be Pentagon solicitations that carry the new language.