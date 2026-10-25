Every major military installation in the continental United States would be expected to sustain essential operations on its own for at least 90 days, including electricity, water, fuel and communications, under the Pentagon’s FORTRESS initiative, according to documents reviewed by Fox News Digital, which reported the standard on Oct. 25, 2026.

FORTRESS stands for Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply, and Survivability. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled it in his Sept. 30 “State of the Force” speech and later set out five pillars in a memo, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on Oct. 20: energy independence, supply chain and industrial base resilience, a strategic defense reserve, installation hardening and cyber resilience, and resilience in space and spectrum. The Vanguard USA could not access the FORTRESS memo itself.

“We don’t want to rely on standard civilian municipal infrastructure to run our national defense. We just simply can’t. It’s an intolerable risk,” Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell told Fox News Digital.

Beyond the grid

The Pentagon had already announced plans to cut major installations’ dependence on civilian power grids, and the 90-day standard extends that requirement to other essential services, Fox News Digital reported. The documents envision portable nuclear reactors, large-scale battery storage and microgrids able to disconnect bases from the civilian grid during long outages, according to the outlet.

“Power is combat now. Without electricity, you lose communications, water, logistics, assembly lines and just basic military command structures,” Parnell said.

At an Oct. 20 Defense Writers Group roundtable, a senior U.S. defense official said energy is the early priority. “Those solutions can include investments in microgrids, battery backup storage,” the official said, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. The Army is already surveying a site at Fort Benning for three Radiant Kaleidos microreactors.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Two pathways and civilian factories

For the military’s most critical dependencies, FORTRESS establishes a requirement for at least two qualified supply or production pathways, so the loss of a single factory or supplier would not halt operations, Fox News Digital reported. It also calls for strategic reserves of munitions, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts and medical supplies, with targets that vary by consumption rate and replacement time.

Through the Civil Reserve Manufacturing Network, an existing program folded into FORTRESS, the Pentagon plans to identify commercial factories that could shift to defense production in a crisis and to set specifications, cybersecurity protections, contracting arrangements and conversion procedures in advance. Recurring industrial stress tests and mobilization exercises would check whether manufacturers can hold output through long disruptions, according to the outlet.

Cost and schedule still open

Neither report gives a price or a deadline for the 90-day standard. The senior official told Air & Space Forces Magazine on Oct. 20 that details were still being worked out across about 500 bases in the continental United States, and that “the assessment timeline that we’re in right now is trying to determine what is this going to cost.” The official added that the Next Great American Base project will likely act as a “pilot” for FORTRESS ideas.

“You don’t want to be making these decisions in the middle of a global multi-front conflict. We have to have a plan,” Parnell said. The installation assessments the official described will show how far bases are from the 90-day mark.