Ground-based air defense assets have been deployed “in and around Mar-a-Lago,” President Donald Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Fla., according to public reports of a statement NORAD and U.S. Northern Command issued on Oct. 23, 2026. WPTV reported that the commands said they placed the equipment at the request of the U.S. Secret Service, and the station filmed the systems at President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Photographs identified the equipment as Humvee-mounted Avenger short-range air defense systems, which are designed to engage low-flying aircraft and other aerial threats, Military.com reported on Oct. 26. The military has not disclosed the deployment’s cost, its duration or whether a particular threat prompted it, the outlet said.

According to WPTV, the commands’ spokesperson said: “At the request of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) and under NORAD and USNORTHCOM authorities, NORAD and USNORTHCOM deployed ground-based air defense assets in and around Mar-a-Lago, Florida.” The spokesperson added, “Due to security considerations, we cannot provide tactics, techniques and procedural specifics,” and referred further questions to the Secret Service. The Vanguard USA could not load NORAD’s website, so the statement is quoted as WPTV reported it.

A known system in a new setting

Avengers already have a domestic mission. Military.com noted that the Army National Guard has used Avengers, Stinger missiles and radar systems to defend Washington, D.C., airspace, and described the Palm Beach deployment as “an application of existing military capabilities rather than an entirely new homeland defense mission.”

Presidential retreats have drawn military air protection before. In December 2007, the Air Force sent seven fighter jets and 113 airmen to Fort Hood to protect President George W. Bush during his Christmas vacation at his Crawford, Texas, ranch, watching a 30-mile radius under Operation Noble Eagle, according to Military.com. The outlet said there is no public documentation that ground-based missile systems were stationed at the Bush ranch, so as far as public records show, the Avengers add a layer not seen at earlier presidential homes.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Intercepts and costs

Airspace violations are a recurring issue near the estate. WPTV reported on Oct. 6 that NORAD said more than 60 aircraft had been intercepted near Mar-a-Lago since Trump’s return to office. Military.com reported that officials indicated most of those incidents involved pilot mistakes rather than deliberate threats.

The price of the new layer is unknown. A Government Accountability Office investigation estimated that four Mar-a-Lago trips between February and March 2017 cost federal agencies about $13.6 million, including roughly $8.5 million for the Defense Department and $5.1 million for the Department of Homeland Security, Military.com reported. The outlet noted that the GAO estimate excluded classified spending and regular salaries and cannot establish the cost of the current deployment.

Part of a wider air defense build-out

The deployment comes as the Army adds air and missile defense capacity elsewhere, including a permanent air defense battalion activated on Guam. NORAD and Northern Command have not said how long the Avengers will remain in Palm Beach, and the commands said further detail must come from the Secret Service.

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