The Air Force Research Laboratory tested Rocket Cargo point-to-point delivery hardware aboard a commercial rideshare launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Oct. 20, 2026, flying lab-designed agile cargo pods inside a SpaceX Starfall reentry capsule, AFRL said in a release.

The capsule carried instrumentation to measure temperature, shock and vibration in the cargo environment, according to AFRL, and each pod held representative mission equipment and environmental sensors to evaluate payload integrity during launch and reentry. Stars and Stripes reported on Oct. 26 that the lab did not reveal the weight of the cargo.

Rocket Cargo is an AFRL research and development project to determine whether large commercial liquid-propellant rockets can rapidly deliver materiel anywhere on the globe on tactical timelines. Citing the lab’s website, Stars and Stripes said the program explores whether commercial rockets can deliver supplies anywhere on Earth, “often in about an hour.”

What flew in the pods

Researchers paid special attention to electronics and survival gear, AFRL said: a SATCOM-enabled tracker, batteries, a reverse osmosis desalinator, survival gear and emergency medical equipment. Engineers also fit-checked a UNI-PAC III life raft inside the Starfall capsule for potential use in future tests.

“Any day you launch a rocket is a good day, but today was more than just another big rocket launch,” said Brig. Gen. Douglas P. Wickert, AFRL commander. “Today’s launch was another demonstration of how AFRL is partnering with industry to burn down risk, collect hard data and deliver war-winning technologies for the operational force.”

Adam Remaly, director of the AFRL Technology Transition Office, called the flight “a critical achievement to demonstrate the potential of Rocket Cargo delivery for point-to-point rapid global mobility for the Future Force.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Tens of tons, eventually

AFRL said a key difference between Rocket Cargo and other efforts is a larger total delivery capacity of tens of tons per launch. The lab listed possible uses including contested logistics, expeditionary operations, rescue operations, disaster relief and response to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards, at sites without access to runways and roads.

The lab said it is working with multiple commercial vendors and small businesses, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, Sierra Space, Anduril, Inversion Space and Outpost Space.

Where cargo would land remains unsettled. Stars and Stripes reported that the Pentagon signaled in March 2025 its intent to build two rocket landing pads on Johnston Atoll, 717 nautical miles southwest of Honolulu, but the Air Force put the environmental assessment on hold in July while it explores other locations.

The Oct. 20 Falcon 9 flight was also Starfall’s second launch, shared with Varda Space Industries’ W-Series 7 capsule. AFRL did not say when the next Rocket Cargo test will fly.

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