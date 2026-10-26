SpaceX has closed $40 billion of debt to buy GPUs, Elon Musk said in a post on X on Oct. 25, 2026, adding that SpaceX could borrow because “we’re investment grade and have Starlink & launch revenue.”

In a follow-up reply the same day, Musk wrote: “This is primarily callable debt for GPU purchases that will arrive in Q1 and Q2. Not a major factor this quarter.” Callable debt can be repaid early. Musk did not name a chip supplier in either post.

CoinDesk reported on Oct. 26 that the money could pay for GPU deliveries expected in the first half of 2027, “though Musk did not explicitly say so.” CoinDesk also noted that Reuters previously reported SpaceX was negotiating with banks and asset managers to raise $40 billion to buy Nvidia AI chips. The Vanguard USA attributes the Nvidia link to that earlier reporting.

A warning for neoclouds

Musk framed the deal against a tightening credit market. “As of the past few weeks, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers,” he wrote.

According to CoinDesk, Musk predicted that more than 200 neoclouds, newer companies that rent out AI computing power, will consolidate, with only a few surviving. The version of his post that The Vanguard USA could read was truncated, so that prediction is attributed to CoinDesk’s account.

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya had earlier said many neoclouds appear poorly funded and badly run, CoinDesk reported. He argued that Amazon, Microsoft and Google are moving slowly on deals and prefer to keep computing power for their own use, and that data center delays could leave chips idle or unable to cover financing costs in 2027.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why the credit matters

The line Musk drew is between borrowers with cash flow outside AI and those without it. Starlink internet service and rocket launches do not depend on AI data centers, which CoinDesk said makes it easier for SpaceX to secure chip financing than for firms that rely entirely on data center revenue.

The deal lands as markets question the payoff from AI spending. CoinDesk said Nasdaq futures traded near 29,080 at the time of its report, down from above 30,000 earlier in October. Power is another constraint on the buildout; Japanese and Korean money is backing 16.5 GW of NextEra gas generation for U.S. AI data centers.

Neither Musk’s posts nor CoinDesk’s report named the lenders, the interest rate or the maturity of the debt. Musk’s own timeline points to GPU deliveries in the first and second quarters, which is when the borrowing would start to show up in SpaceX’s spending.