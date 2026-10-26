NERC’s latest long-term reliability assessment forecasts U.S. summer peak demand growing by 224 GW over the next 10 years, a FERC official told a joint meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Oct. 22, 2026, the American Nuclear Society’s Nuclear Newswire reported. Deepak Ramlatchan, deputy director of FERC’s Office of Electric Reliability, said that would be an almost 70% increase over the previous long-term forecast, with new data centers accounting for most of it.

The meeting was held at NRC headquarters, One White Flint North in Rockville, Md., according to FERC’s Oct. 15 notice and agenda under Docket No. AD06-6-000. The notice said a representative of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation would attend and participate.

NRC Chairman Ho Nieh hosted the session. “It was very clear that we have overlapping interests in what our agencies and commissions do to serve the American people with safe, reliable, and cost-effective energy,” Nieh said of FERC, according to Nuclear Newswire. The agencies began meeting jointly two decades ago, after the 2003 Northeast blackout tripped nine U.S. reactors offline, the outlet said.

Large loads and faster interconnection

Ramlatchan said FERC is looking at reforms to transmission service for large loads, including loads co-located with or close to new generation, Nuclear Newswire reported. He said a best-case generator interconnection can now be finished in 375 days, and that even a worst case of roughly two years or more improves on the prior system.

He also discussed transfers of capacity interconnection rights, which all three ongoing reactor restart projects have used in some form. Duane Arnold in Iowa is using rights transferred from a solar plant, and this summer FERC approved a transfer from a gas-and-oil plant to Crane in Pennsylvania, according to the outlet.

“FERC has worked to remove barriers to new capacity, allowing waivers of tariff provisions to allow nuclear generation to return to commercial operation through the transfer of capacity interconnection rights,” Ramlatchan said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Dockets kept off the table

FERC’s notice said the meeting was “not for the purpose of discussing the merits of any specific proceedings before FERC,” and listed related dockets involving PJM Interconnection (EL26-67), Southwest Power Pool (EL26-68), the New York ISO (EL26-69), the Midcontinent ISO (EL26-70), the California ISO (EL26-71) and ISO New England (EL26-72). It said a transcript would be posted on NRC’s website.

FERC Chair Laura Swett called nuclear her “first energy love” and said nuclear and natural gas were the “two Hail Marys” for the country’s energy concerns. Commissioner David LaCerte said restart orders come down to one question: “should we restart it to serve the American public or keep it mothballed?”

The projected demand is already shaping nuclear plans, including a proposed six-reactor AP1000 campus in Kentucky. Nuclear Newswire said the NERC assessment Ramlatchan cited was published in February.

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