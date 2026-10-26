The Navy is planning a dedicated storage and maintenance complex for its Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic missiles at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Va., according to a NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic special notice dated Oct. 22, 2026. The notice, archived by SAMDaily.us, covers two projects: P-1417, a Containerized Long Weapons Storage Magazine, and P-1418, a Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) Weapons Maintenance and Storage Facility.

The notice, solicitation N4008527R0019, is a sources sought request rather than a contract award. It asks industry for information on the work, with responses due Nov. 6, 2026, and lists the place of performance as Yorktown, Va.

Naval News reported on Oct. 26 that the facility will service CPS weapons used aboard DDG-1000 Zumwalt-class destroyers and Block V and VI Virginia-class submarines. The outlet said the site is designed around the missile’s larger size and diameter compared with weapons now in Navy service.

What the Navy wants built

According to Naval News, the requirements call for one “Containerized Large Weapons Storage (CLWS) two-bay earth-covered magazine,” two mechanical buildings for climate control and electricity, and an emergency generator facility. Each bay would have a 25-ton bridge crane running on an overhead rail, two in total.

The buildings would feature “reinforced concrete mat foundations, walls, floors, roof, and entrance and loading aprons,” with ordnance bonding, grounding, lightning protection and earth covering, the outlet reported. The notice text available to The Vanguard USA does not include a cost, and no contract has been awarded.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why Yorktown matters

Yorktown sits just north of Newport News Shipbuilding and Naval Station Norfolk. Naval News said the choice shows the Navy needs to support CPS-carrying vessels in the Atlantic, partly because Virginia Payload Module submarines will eventually be stationed at Norfolk. The outlet also suggested it could point to a Zumwalt-class destroyer shifting its home port to the East Coast, an inference the Navy has not confirmed.

Each Virginia Payload Module adds four launch tubes that can each hold three CPS rounds, for 12 per submarine, Naval News reported. The outlet said the Navy plans to induct the first of nine VPM-equipped Block V boats in 2028, and that 19 VPM submarines across Blocks V and VI will enter service.

A program still catching up

The depot would serve a weapon still years from the fleet. Naval News cited a July 2026 Government Accountability Office report that found DDG-1000 modernization costs had risen by $200 million to about $2 billion, and said the first Zumwalt back in service will complete a CPS firing in 2027, nearly two years after the initial date.

The last ship in the class is also moving through its own milestones; the Navy recently added $99.1 million for sea trials of USS Lyndon B. Johnson. Naval News said Johnson will finish its overhaul in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2028, while USS Michael Monsoor begins conversion work in early 2027.