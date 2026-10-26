Boeing has completed SpaceX Starshield satellite communications installations on nine U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, according to the San Antonio Express-News, as reported by Army Recognition on Oct. 26, 2026. Army Recognition said the newspaper cited the service and identified Boeing’s Port San Antonio facility as the installation site.

The initial program covers 19 aircraft, with installation work scheduled through March 2027, Army Recognition reported. It said the Air Force reportedly anticipates follow-on contracts that could extend the upgrade across its 222-aircraft C-17 fleet, but that fleetwide procurement remains unconfirmed.

A federal contract record shows how the work is being bought. HigherGov lists delivery order FA852626FB009, titled “C-17 Starshield Integration,” awarded to Boeing in March 2026 by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, worth up to $4,650,000, with San Antonio as the place of performance. The record says the order was awarded sole source under Boeing’s C-17 sustainment contract.

Who supplies the kit

Sierra Nevada Corporation supplies the Starshield and Airlift/Tanker Open Mission Systems, or ATOMS, equipment and installation kits, according to Army Recognition. The outlet described Starshield as SpaceX’s government-focused satellite offering, built on Starlink-related technology, with additional cryptographic capabilities that SpaceX says are intended to meet government security requirements.

Army Recognition said the goal is to keep airlift crews connected in flight, so they can receive revised tasking and coordinate arrivals when airfields, delivery priorities or ground conditions change. It cautioned that the nine completed installations do not establish operational acceptance or demonstrated performance in contested conditions, and that the available material does not establish C-17-specific throughput, latency or resistance to interference.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

SpaceX moves deeper into military logistics

The C-17 is the Air Force’s main strategic airlifter, carrying troops, vehicles and palletized cargo into austere airfields. Air Force specifications cited by Army Recognition list a maximum payload of about 170,900 pounds and room for 102 troops or paratroopers.

Putting Starshield terminals on that fleet extends SpaceX’s government network from satellites and ground terminals into the airlift backbone. The company’s role in military communications has drawn scrutiny elsewhere, including over Musk’s statement that SpaceX throttled Starlink in Ukraine.

The Air Force has not publicly detailed the Starshield configuration on the C-17s or which data crews can exchange. Army Recognition said the next milestone is showing that the installed systems provide reliable mission connectivity under operational conditions. With nine aircraft done and 10 to go in the initial batch, the larger question is whether the rest of the 222-jet fleet follows.