A single unrevoked key opened the door to the supply-chain attack on LiteLLM, the open-source AI gateway, according to a root-cause analysis published by the LiteLLM project. The project said a configuration file containing the master key to a deployment of its experimental LiteLLM Agent Platform was committed to a public repository on May 27, 2026. The team spotted the error and flagged the exposed keys for revocation, but “key revocation did not occur for the master key.”

That key led to a malicious LiteLLM 1.107.0 release on Oct. 21. Cloud security firm Wiz said the version was uploaded to the Python Package Index at 11:39 UTC and quarantined at 13:20 UTC, and that according to ClickPy data it received approximately 49,000 downloads. Wiz said Docker images, including the latest and main-stable tags, were also trojanized.

The Record reported on Oct. 26 that the analysis was published Friday, Oct. 23, and that the attack is believed to have hit tens of thousands of users.

How one key became owner access

The Agent Platform was configured to file pull requests with a GitHub token that was not tied to a service account and was not scoped down, the analysis said. It was a GitHub CLI OAuth token belonging to the organization owner. On Oct. 10, the attacker used the leaked master key to reach the platform and extract that token, gaining “owner-level access to all repositories” in LiteLLM’s GitHub.

From there, the attacker pushed commits that ran CI workflows built to exfiltrate secrets, obtaining similar tokens for two engineers with maintainer privileges, according to the project. A release safeguard requiring approval from a device-locked account had been relaxed earlier that week to allow any two engineers to trigger and approve releases. The attacker used one stolen token to trigger the poisoned release and another to approve it.

“This incident has provided a strong illustration of the risks associated with failing to rotate a potentially exposed key,” the project wrote. It said it is now revoking every token associated with every internal system and vendor platform.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why AI gateways are prime targets

The payload did not need LiteLLM to run. Microsoft said on Oct. 23 that the package planted Python startup files, so simply starting Python in an affected environment could trigger credential collection. Wiz said the stealer queried the LiteLLM proxy’s database table of stored upstream provider credentials.

Within about four and a half hours, the attacker was testing stolen AWS credentials to see which AI models they could access, a pattern Wiz linked to “LLMjacking,” in which criminals run AI services on victims’ cloud accounts, The Record reported. The outlet said it is LiteLLM’s second supply-chain compromise this year, after a March incident linked to the TeamPCP group.

The lesson extends beyond one project. Gateways that broker access to many models concentrate high-value keys, and AI tooling now shows up on the attacking side as well, as in Microsoft’s account of Storm-0940 using AI agents in a cloud backup attack. A key flagged in May and left live until October was enough.