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    Wyoming weighs a $20 million grant for Nucleon Fuel’s uranium conversion plant near Gillette

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 3 Mins Read
    View over the rooftops and trees of Gillette, Wyoming, from Overlook Park under a pale sky
    Gillette, Wyoming, seen from Overlook Park. Mr. Satterly (CC0) via Wikimedia Commons

    Nucleon Fuel, a subsidiary of Canadian small modular reactor developer Nucleon Energy, is seeking a $20 million grant and a possible $10 million loan from Wyoming’s new Energy Dominance Fund to prepare a uranium conversion plant near Gillette, the American Nuclear Society’s Nuclear Newswire reported on Oct. 26, 2026. The application has passed an initial committee review and is in a 30-day public comment period that ends Nov. 16.

    The company’s public summary filed with the Wyoming Energy Authority describes the Fort Union Uranium Conversion Facility at the Fort Union Industrial Park in Campbell County. It would convert uranium concentrate into uranium hexafluoride, or UF6, the feedstock for commercial enrichment.

    The Energy Authority wants to grant a total of $48 million from the fund to three companies and will forward its recommendations and public comments to Gov. Mark Gordon, WyoFile reported. Nucleon was recommended for the $20 million grant, to be matched with $20 million from the company, according to Wyoming Roundup.

    A second US converter

    The only uranium conversion facility now operating in the United States is Solstice Advanced Materials’ Metropolis Works in Metropolis, Ill., Nuclear Newswire said. WyoFile noted that Wyoming mines ship their yellowcake out of state for processing.

    Nucleon’s summary says Fort Union would be permitted for three standardized phases of 5,000 tonnes a year each, about 15,000 tonnes of annual conversion capacity in all, with 330 permanent direct jobs and $750 million to $825 million in annual revenue once fully built. Nuclear Newswire said Metropolis Works is targeting 10,000 metric tons of UF6 for 2026.

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    The first phase alone is listed at about $575 million in construction investment, about 130 permanent direct jobs and a construction workforce averaging about 200, according to the summary.

    Illustration of an industrial plant with tall silver tanks on a grassy plain as workers in hard hats talk at sunset
    Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

    Years before fuel flows

    The $40 million program funded by the grant and private capital would run from Jan. 1, 2027, through June 30, 2029, covering engineering, permitting, safety analysis and financing work toward a construction-ready decision by Dec. 31, 2028, the summary says. Subject to regulatory approvals and financing, construction of the first production train is planned for 2030 to 2031, with commissioning in early 2032.

    The project remains early. Nuclear Newswire said both Nucleon companies describe themselves as being in exploratory and planning phases and have not yet applied to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for licenses, though Nucleon Fuel sent the agency a letter of intent in April. Nucleon will hold an open house at Gillette College on Oct. 28, Wyoming Roundup reported.

    Fuel supply is becoming as pressing as generation. Federal regulators heard last week that NERC expects 224 GW of new summer peak demand, and fabricators are expanding too, with Westinghouse investing about $1 billion in a South Carolina LEU+ fuel plant.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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