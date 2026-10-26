SpaceX fired all 33 engines on the Super Heavy booster for Starship Flight 15 on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Space.com reported that Booster 22 ignited all of its Raptor 3 engines for about 15 seconds. “Full duration 33-engine static fire for the Super Heavy booster preparing for Flight 15,” SpaceX said in a post on X.

Aviation Week said in its summary of the test that Flight 15 is targeted for November. Space.com said that if recent Starship campaigns are any example, the launch could come sometime in mid-to-late November.

The static fire starts the final checks on the first stage. Space.com said the booster will be mated with the Flight 15 upper stage, Ship 42, but not before the ship completes tests of its own, including a static engine fire and final systems checks.

The schedule now rides on Ship 42

Flight 15 is set to be an ambitious one. Elon Musk has said SpaceX will attempt the first launch tower catch of a ship upper stage on this mission, a plan The Vanguard USA covered on Oct. 11. Space.com noted that a successful catch would be a significant step toward the company’s goal of full reusability for Starship.

The program comes into the test with momentum and a known issue. Flight 14, launched Sept. 28, reached orbit for the first time and deployed 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, the first operational payloads Starship delivered to orbit, according to Space.com. An upper-stage Raptor engine shut down early during that ascent, and SpaceX cut the planned 10-hour mission short. The ship still made a controlled reentry and splashed down in the Pacific about three hours after liftoff.

SpaceX has not confirmed a payload for Flight 15. Space.com said it could carry another batch of V3 Starlinks, which are too big for the Falcon 9.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why Flight 15 matters beyond Starbase

Starship is also NASA’s contracted lunar lander. Space.com said a significant demonstration is planned for next summer on Artemis III, in which astronauts launched on Orion would dock in Earth orbit with the lunar landers. The Vanguard USA has also covered NASA’s revised Orion and Starship docking plan. SpaceX and Blue Origin are still competing for the first crewed landing, on Artemis IV, targeted for 2028.

Beyond Flight 15, SpaceX hopes to show more milestones before the end of 2026, Space.com reported, including Starship’s first launch from Florida and possibly the first re-flight of an upgraded V3 Super Heavy booster.

For now, the booster side of Flight 15 has cleared its biggest ground test. Whether the rocket flies in November now depends largely on how quickly Ship 42 gets through its own static fire and final systems checks.