The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a new strategy on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, that narrows its focus to the infrastructure whose loss would do the most damage. CISA said “CISA 2030: Defend, Harden, Prevail” prioritizes the infrastructure most essential to national security, the economy, public health and safety, and commits the agency to “identify, disrupt, and eliminate adversarial access.”

The shift is explicit in the document. “We will deprioritize threat-agnostic, all-hazards approaches and embrace risk-informed, consequence-based analysis,” the strategy reads, according to Nextgov. The outlet noted that the strategy does not identify which services would receive fewer resources.

CISA set three deadlines. Within 60 days it will begin reviewing its core services and capabilities, within 180 days it will provide a plan to carry out the strategy and measure results, and within 365 days it will report on progress, the agency said. Nextgov stressed that the 60-day deadline applies to starting the review, not completing it.

From passive defense to eviction

The agency says it will move “from a passive defense posture toward an aggressive, anticipatory stance.” In the strategy, Acting Director Nick Andersen writes: “We must ensure that when adversaries gain a foothold, we are prepared to detect them quickly, evict them decisively, and keep critical operations running without interruption.” That focus on hackers already inside networks echoes recent cases such as the FBI’s action against Flax Typhoon tools.

CyberScoop reported that the 10-page strategy largely reaffirms existing roles and is organized in three parts. “Defend” covers state, local and industry cyber defense, operational technology and software security. “Harden” covers intelligence, infrastructure data and international partners. “Prevail” covers resilience investment, communications interoperability and exercises.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

What operators and critics are watching

CISA plans closer coordination with intelligence agencies and operators and will help the White House develop a National Risk Register to identify and quantify infrastructure risks, Nextgov reported. Utility Dive said supply-chain security gets special attention, with CISA promising “data-driven guidance and best practices,” while emerging technologies such as AI receive scant attention. Nextgov said AI and quantum risks appear in the document, with AI described under the term “super intelligence,” language also used in earlier joint guidance from NIST, NSA and CISA.

The strategy arrives as CISA rebuilds after workforce reductions that Nextgov said have affected roughly a third of its staff. CyberScoop noted critics’ view that budget cuts have left the agency understaffed, including in areas the strategy now emphasizes.

The real test will be the service review. Until CISA says which programs shrink, operators will not know which kinds of help they can still count on.