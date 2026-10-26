The Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility in Kentucky has cleared a key federal review on its way to a license expected in early 2027. World Nuclear News reported on Oct. 26, 2026, that Silex Systems CEO Michael Goldsworthy expects the license for the plant, known as PLEF, to be finalized in early 2027.

The milestone was announced on Oct. 23 by Global Laser Enrichment, which said the Nuclear Regulatory Commission had issued the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the facility. The company said the statement “recommends that the NRC issue the license to construct and operate the proposed enrichment facility to GLE.”

The NRC review is not over. GLE said the remaining safety and security evaluations will culminate in the staff’s Final Safety Evaluation Report, which is expected before the end of 2026 and will be another key milestone toward a final licensing decision.

A plant built on old Paducah tails

PLEF would re-enrich high-assay depleted uranium tails left from the Department of Energy’s former Paducah gaseous diffusion enrichment plant, according to World Nuclear News. GLE is the exclusive licensee of Silex’s SILEX laser enrichment technology, which reached Technology Readiness Level 6 last year after a large-scale demonstration at GLE’s Test Loop facility in Wilmington, N.C., the outlet said.

Goldsworthy said the plant would become the “world’s first laser-based enrichment facility” producing natural grade uranium from tails and low-enriched uranium with uranium-235 assays up to 5%. The license would also authorize GLE to produce LEU+ with assays up to 8%, a new fuel grade utilities want to improve plant economics, he said, according to World Nuclear News.

GLE submitted its Environmental Report in December 2024 and has signed a long-term offtake agreement with Cameco for future enrichment production, the company said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why laser enrichment matters for the fuel chain

Commercial enrichment capacity operating today uses gas centrifuges, World Nuclear News noted. Laser processes use precise wavelengths to excite a specific isotope so it can be separated, and have been described as substantially more efficient than existing methods, with potentially lower energy inputs and capital costs.

GLE says the project is intended to strengthen U.S. uranium, conversion and enrichment supply chains. It joins other efforts across the fuel chain, from a proposed uranium conversion plant in Wyoming to Westinghouse’s planned LEU+ fuel plant in South Carolina. The open question is timing: a license in early 2027 starts the clock on construction, not production.