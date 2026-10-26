The Air Force is moving Lockheed Martin’s AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon into production. Lockheed has been awarded a $694 million contract to produce the hypersonic air-to-ground missile, the Air Force said on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, according to Stars and Stripes. The contract was signed Sept. 29.

The agreement moves ARRW, pronounced “arrow,” from prototyping and testing to building and fielding the weapon. “We’re providing our combatant commanders with a credible, high-speed strike weapon capable of penetrating the most advanced anti-access and area-denial systems,” Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said in a statement Monday.

The decision completes a turnaround. Air & Space Forces Magazine reported in June that ARRW had a mixed track record in testing and that in 2023 officials said they would not move forward with production, focusing instead on the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile. The Air Force then revived the program with a $387 million production request in the fiscal 2026 budget, rising to $452 million in 2027, the magazine said.

What the Air Force is buying

ARRW is a boost-glide weapon. According to the Air Force, the missile has a range of 1,000 miles and can accelerate to speeds exceeding Mach 5 with its solid-fuel rocket booster, which then releases a hypersonic glide vehicle toward the target, Stars and Stripes reported. The warhead relies on kinetic energy: the missile’s speed provides enough energy to destroy targets on impact.

The service has mainly tested the missile on the B-52H Stratofortress, a bomber used for long-range stand-off weapons that do not have to be flown directly over hostile territory. Officials said testing will also include the B-1B Lancer.

“Fielding ARRW enhances our ability to hold targets at risk anywhere around the world,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said in the statement.

The Air Force will not release quantities or delivery dates, citing operational security. The contract was executed under the Defense Department’s Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract model, Stars and Stripes reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

From shelved prototype to production line

Lockheed began developing ARRW in 2018 and flew captive carry tests on the B-52H in 2019. Despite some early flight-test failures, the system has secured approvals for its booster, glider and warhead, according to Stars and Stripes.

The production award gives the Air Force a boost-glide weapon of its own as the other services field theirs. Lockheed also develops the Dark Eagle Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon for the Army and Navy, and the Army started fielding that missile in late 2025, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. The Navy, for its part, is preparing a planned hypersonic missile depot at Yorktown, Virginia.

Lockheed also faces new competition. The magazine said startups are eager to help the U.S. close its hypersonic gap with China, chief among them Castelion, which is pitching its Blackbeard missile as affordable and mass-producible. Lockheed, for its part, said in June it was speeding up production of a Next Generation Glide Body scheduled to fly in late 2027.

The open question is scale. With quantities withheld, the size of the first ARRW production lot and how quickly missiles reach bomber units remain undisclosed.