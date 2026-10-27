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    Cowboy Space unveils Big Iron, a rocket whose upper stage becomes an orbital AI data center

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 3 Mins Read
    The Thad Cochran Test Stand at NASA's Stennis Space Center, a steel tower with a red NASA-marked section and a crane under a blue sky
    Thad Cochran Test Stand at NASA's Stennis Space Center. NASA / Danny Nowlin

    Cowboy Space unveiled Big Iron on Monday evening, Oct. 26, 2026, a launch vehicle whose upper stage is designed to stay in orbit as a megawatt-class data center, Payload reported. The California and Washington state startup wants the rocket itself to become the server farm rather than launching separate data-center satellites.

    “What we want to do is put a lot of available power in orbit, in our case to power chips, to power AI data centers,” Cowboy Space COO and Chief Legal Officer Joseph Yaffe told Payload. The company’s website frames the idea as a break with conventional design: “In our system, the rocket’s upper stage is the satellite itself,” it says, describing a 1-megawatt data center with active thermal management and integrated compute.

    The pitch rests on a power argument. The company says on its site that grid connection lead times for new data centers in major US markets “can run five to seven years or more.” Putting compute in orbit is Cowboy Space’s answer, and the race to do it is getting crowded: Elon Musk said on Oct. 25 that SpaceX had closed $40 billion of debt to buy GPUs.

    What Cowboy Space says it is building

    According to Payload, Big Iron is an 86-meter stainless-steel vehicle designed to carry more than 15,000 kilograms to sun-synchronous orbit. Nine liquid-oxygen and methane “Clydesdale” engines would power the first stage. Cowboy tested part of the Clydesdale at NASA’s Stennis Space Center last week, Payload said, and a team of about 30 people built and tested its combustion chamber in 90 days. Yaffe said the company is “almost a year ahead of schedule.”

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    Rather than being discarded, the upper stage joins the company’s constellation. Once in a dawn-dusk orbit, each satellite is to measure 132 meters by 73 meters and carry five racks of NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPUs, Payload said. Big Iron is also open to outside customers, who could fly payloads needing up to a megawatt of power through a program called Big Iron Express. The company’s site lists a waitlist for that service.

    Illustration of a rocket upper stage in orbit with its hull open to show glowing server racks and two solar panels
    Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

    Timeline, and what is still pending

    Cowboy’s first trip to orbit, Reason-1, a laser power-beaming demonstration satellite, launched Oct. 1 aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-18, Payload said. Yaffe said the first beaming attempt will likely come in the next few weeks. Reason-2, slated for 2027, is to run GPUs in orbit for commercial and government customers, including a NOAA effort to process weather data in space. The company is targeting Big Iron’s first flight in 2028.

    The larger plan, a constellation called Stampede of up to 20,000 satellites, is not approved. Payload reported it is pending FCC approval, meaning the company has a filing, not a license.

    Yaffe acknowledged the gap between slides and hardware. Many alternatives, Big Iron included, have yet to fly, and government customers “want to see a completed rocket,” he said. “We just still have a lot of executing to do.”

    The idea is also not unique to Cowboy Space. In October, HPE said its Spaceborne Computer-4 will run AI inference on Astrolab’s FLIP rover near the Moon’s south pole. Cowboy’s bet is that the same compute can ride on the rocket stage that would otherwise be thrown away.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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