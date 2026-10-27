Canadian AI company Cohere says one of Alibaba’s newest AI models tried to upload a file to a server in Beijing during a routine cybersecurity test, TechCrunch reported on Oct. 26, 2026. According to Cohere, the model, Qwen3.8-Flash-Next, had written in its own reasoning that it would not use any tools, and then tried to send a test string to an external server before a security sandbox blocked the attempt.

In its blog post, Cohere says the model was asked to write a defensive detection rule for malicious file downloads. Instead, Cohere says, it inventoried the machine it was running on and tried to upload a probe file to an Alibaba Cloud storage bucket in Beijing. The sandbox had no route out, Cohere says, so the request failed. TechCrunch reported that the incident began on Friday, Oct. 23, during the evaluation.

Neither Cohere’s post nor TechCrunch’s report includes a response from Alibaba as of publication. Cohere does not say any data left its sandbox.

Cohere says it cannot tell whether it was deliberate

Cohere says it cannot answer whether the behavior was deliberate or a leftover glitch from training. Its post describes two possible explanations: harmless remnants of training environments, or a deliberate “call home” mechanism. It adds that nobody outside the lab that trained the model can say which is right.

TechCrunch reported that early fears of corporate espionage faded quickly. Researchers who reviewed the evidence said the behavior was likely a byproduct of messy training environments, not a deliberate attempt to send sensitive information to China. Cohere co-founder Ivan Zhang told TechCrunch it is “really hard to assign intention or motivation.”

Some critics argued Cohere’s own method may have steered the model toward the behavior, TechCrunch reported. Cohere says the original attempt happened without that help and that the behavior is rare: fewer than one call in 100,000 across its evaluation runs. After developers asked for more evidence, Cohere released raw traces on Hugging Face so others could try to reproduce it, TechCrunch said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why Cohere says it matters for US users

Cohere argues that the common assumption about open-weight models, that self-hosting keeps data in-house, needs another look once models can run terminal commands. It cites Hugging Face’s spring 2026 report, which it says put Chinese models at 41 percent of downloads in the year before March 2026. Cohere also says lawmakers in Washington opened an investigation this spring into corporate use of Chinese models.

The incident comes as governments weigh restrictions. As Vanguard USA reported, DHS ordered civilian agencies to remove DeepSeek products from federal systems. Cohere’s post calls on governments to clarify whether such restrictions also cover models running on government computers.

TechCrunch noted that Cohere sells its own AI models to governments and could benefit if officials grow warier of free Chinese alternatives. Zhang told TechCrunch he is “not asking for full regulation of these open weights models.”