Anduril and Qualcomm on Oct. 27, 2026 announced BlueChip, a computer initiative whose first product is a rugged laptop built for military users, DefenseScoop reported. Anduril, best known for drones and military software, says it already has “functional prototypes,” and the companies plan to begin taking orders next year.

The first model is a hardened laptop for military, government, first responder and law enforcement customers, with preorders in 2027, TechCrunch reported. Anduril says about 90 percent of the first-generation bill of materials comes from the U.S. or allied countries, and founder Palmer Luckey said there is a roadmap to 100 percent domestic over time. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the Snapdragon X Series processor will be made at TSMC’s facility in Arizona.

The picture is less settled on launch day, The Verge reported. Asked what share of the 2027 laptop will be American-made, Luckey said “TBD,” adding that “most likely the thing that we ship is not going to be 100-percent American.” The Verge judged that the first model looks likely to fall well below the 65 percent threshold for American-made products under federal procurement rules.

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Luckey told reporters the company has a “very small line” making “very small quantities” to build out the manufacturing process, and that the company is not going into full-rate production until next year, DefenseScoop reported. He declined to give production targets. Assembly is planned at Anduril’s Arsenal-1 facility in Ohio, where it is also building drones for the Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.

DefenseScoop reported that the government has not yet provided subsidies or contracts for the laptops, and that Luckey said the companies are putting their own R&D dollars into the effort. Pricing has not been announced. TechCrunch reported that Luckey estimates it will cost about 20 percent more than typical high-end PCs, and that the heavy, rugged design is not aimed at consumers.

On software, Luckey said the laptop runs Windows and two Linux flavors popular with the U.S. military, plus Anduril’s Lattice platform, DefenseScoop reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

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In the release, as quoted by DefenseScoop, the companies say “decades of offshoring” left the U.S. dependent on foreign manufacturers for computers and components, which they call “a national security vulnerability.” Luckey argued that building a computer is “not actually very different” from what Anduril does, since every drone has a CPU, GPU, memory, storage, mainboard, battery and sensors.

The hardest parts of the supply chain remain open. TechCrunch reported that Anduril has not finished contracting all of its component suppliers, and that the display is one of several components Luckey says are made only in China today, though he has found an American supplier for the display glass. TechCrunch also said rugged computers are already about a $5 billion market.

Anduril’s defense work is broadening on other fronts, including Boeing and Anduril’s place in the Army’s IFPC second-interceptor race. Washington is also tightening rules on foreign chips, as when the FCC blocked devices containing a HiSilicon chip. The next signals for BlueChip are production volumes, pricing and the final share of U.S.-made parts, none of which are set.