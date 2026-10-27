The Hudson Institute on Oct. 27, 2026 published “Resilient Reach: Redesigning Aerial Refueling for Contested Global Operations,” a report by Timothy Walton and Shane Dennin that concludes the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus lacks the range, offload and survivability for large-scale refueling in a war with China, according to the report page on Hudson’s site. The authors say the Air Force can change course within planned budget levels.

Walton told Breaking Defense that a plan to buy 75 more KC-46s should be “the upper limit of that buy,” followed by a new, longer-range tanker. The Air Force last year unveiled plans to order up to 75 additional KC-46s while it studies options for a next-generation tanker, Breaking Defense reported on Oct. 27.

Hudson’s report recommends three steps: boost the resilience of the most important tanker airfields, add adaptive mission systems to current tankers, and field a medium-sized, long-range, high-offload tanker such as a medium blended wing body (BWB) design. These are Hudson’s recommendations, not Air Force policy. The Air Force and Boeing did not immediately respond to Breaking Defense’s request for comment.

What Hudson says is wrong with the tanker fleet

The report says aerial refueling is an unmatched U.S. military advantage but depends on vulnerable forward bases and medium-range tankers that could be neutralized. It says that by 2035 the People’s Liberation Army could potentially suppress large-scale, sustained tanker operations from forward airfields in the Western Pacific.

Hudson says most U.S. refueling in major conflicts, including Operation Epic Fury, has launched from uncontested airfields close to the fight, while a war with China might require far longer flights. The report finds that the KC-46A has performed well in recent operations but still falls short in the Indo-Pacific, and says the slightly longer-range A330 MRTT+ faces similar limits.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The blended-wing proposal and its price tag

Hudson says that, compared with 250 KC-46As, 250 medium BWB tankers could refuel more than twice as many force packages or refuel them more than twice as far, and could cost $15.5 billion less over 30 years. Breaking Defense reported that for a 510-tanker fleet, 260 KC-46s plus 250 BWB tankers would cost an estimated $397.6 billion across development, procurement and sustainment.

Walton called the medium BWB a “fiscally achievable plan” that could enter service around 2032, Breaking Defense reported. The report studies five fleet options, and Walton said it used a “representative” BWB model. The Air Force is funding a BWB demonstrator from startup JetZero, and it has also awarded Natilus $3.5 million to advance its KONA blended wing freighter.

The report puts airfield resilience measures at about $35.5 billion and tanker mission systems at roughly $13 billion, according to Breaking Defense, which also said Walton acknowledged limited resources could force “hard decisions.” Hudson says the plan can be budget-neutral if KC-46A production-extension purchases are reduced to fund the BWB.

The Air Force is already experimenting with the current fleet, such as seeking AI to score KC-46 aerial refueling and speed crew debriefs. Whether the service follows Hudson’s call to cap the KC-46 buy is a budget decision it has not yet addressed.