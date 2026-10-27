China could field space-based directed-energy weapons by the end of the decade, according to a new Defense Intelligence Agency assessment released Oct. 26, 2026, SpaceNews reported. The outlet said the same assessment describes an expanding Russian arsenal of weapons capable of attacking satellites in orbit.

The 2026 edition of “Challenges to Security in Space” is the third in the series after editions in 2019 and 2022, according to Taiwan Defence’s summary of the report. The unclassified report covers the space and counterspace programs of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, and the information in it is current as of July 2026.

The DIA report says the People’s Liberation Army already has several ground-based laser weapons of different power levels that can disrupt, degrade or damage satellites in low Earth orbit, Taiwan Defence reported. By the late 2020s, the report says, China may add space-based directed-energy systems and more powerful ground-based lasers able to threaten satellites in higher orbits.

What the DIA report says about China’s satellites

DIA assesses that the PLA probably sees such weapons as well suited to attacking satellites because they can cause either temporary or permanent effects, according to Taiwan Defence. The report puts China’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellite fleet at more than 510 systems as of July 2026, more than three times the number in 2018.

The DIA report says many of those satellites are nominally civil or commercial but that their data can be used by the PLA to monitor, track and target U.S. and allied forces across the Indo-Pacific. It says China’s low-orbit constellation can image any spot on Earth within 30 minutes or less, and that a radar satellite placed in geosynchronous orbit in 2023, Ludi-Tance-4, provides persistent radar coverage of much of the Indo-Pacific.

According to the report, those gains have improved China’s ability to follow U.S. and allied aircraft carriers, expeditionary strike groups and deployed air wings across the Pacific.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Launch pace, counterspace and Russia

The DIA report counts 93 Chinese launches in 2025, including 25 commercial ones, and says China placed 384 satellites in orbit that year, compared with 40 in 2016. It says China’s two large low-orbit communications constellations, Xingwang and the Shanghai-based G60 network, had 177 and 238 satellites in orbit as of July 2026.

DIA judges that the PLA probably views counterspace operations as a way to deter or prevent outside intervention in a regional conflict, Taiwan Defence reported. The report says the experimental TJS-3 satellite came within 10 kilometers of other countries’ spacecraft in geosynchronous orbit several times in 2023, and that the PLA routinely practices jamming satellite uplinks and downlinks in exercises.

The U.S. Space Force is already preparing its own posture, with Gen. Schiess having set three lines of effort for the service, including operating on-orbit weapons. The DIA report’s information is current as of July 2026, so later developments are not reflected.