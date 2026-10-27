Antares, a microreactor developer, said on Oct. 27, 2026 that it signed a commercial agreement with BWX Technologies (BWXT) to buy TRISO fuel made from high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) for its reactors through the end of the decade, according to Antares’ announcement. Antares says the fuel will be made at BWXT’s facility in Lynchburg, Virginia, on the same line that produced fuel for the Department of War’s Project Pele and for Antares’ Mark-0 and Mark-1 reactors.

The agreement sets terms for an initial allocation of one metric ton of uranium (1 MTU), with the ability to increase as Antares’ deployment schedule requires, the company said. POWER reported that specific quantities, delivery schedules and technical requirements remain subject to later task orders, BWXT said, and that financial terms were not disclosed.

Antares calls it its second TRISO fabrication agreement, after one with Standard Nuclear, and says it now has two qualified fuel sources for reactor deployments. POWER reported that the Standard Nuclear deal, signed in August, covers a minimum of 1 MTU and up to 8 MTU, with deliveries through 2035.

Where the fuel fits in Antares’ schedule

The deal follows Antares’ Oct. 23 announcement that the Department of Energy approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Mark-1, which the company calls its first electricity-producing reactor, according to Antares’ own update. Antares says the approval is the first step in DOE’s authorization pathway and that Mark-1 is designed to run at full electrical power for several months in 2027 at Idaho National Laboratory. POWER noted that the NSDA does not authorize operation, and that further safety reviews and DOE approvals are needed before the Mark-1 campaign can begin.

CEO Jordan Bramble said in the fuel announcement: “We achieved criticality with BWXT fuel, and it’s what will power our electricity-producing reactor, Mark-1, in 2027.” Antares says Mark-0 reached criticality on June 4, 2026, and calls it the first privately developed non-light-water reactor to do so in the United States in more than four decades. POWER described that milestone as zero-power criticality and said Mark-0 did not generate electricity.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The Army timeline and what remains open

Antares says Mark-1 is commercially representative of the plant it plans to deploy to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, under the Army’s Janus program in 2028, and that data from the 2027 campaign will support its initial deliveries to defense customers. POWER reported that the Army selected Antares in August under the $2.2 billion Janus program, which seeks to deploy more than 20 commercial microreactors, and that Antares plans three R1 units at Fort Bragg, each rated between 100 kilowatts and 1 megawatt of electricity. The Vanguard has also covered the Army’s site survey at Fort Benning for three Radiant Kaleidos microreactors under Janus.

Fuel is only one open item. The company says it is executing supply agreements at all stages of the fuel lifecycle, while POWER cautioned that announced quantities and timelines should not be read as confirmation that finished fuel for all planned deployments has been made or delivered. POWER also reported that DOE’s authorization for testing at the Idaho lab is separate from the requirements for deployment at military installations.

Separately, FORTRESS would require major U.S. bases to run 90 days on their own power, water, fuel and comms. The next signals for Antares are further DOE approvals for Mark-1 and the first BWXT task orders.