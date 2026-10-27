Lockheed Martin is pitching a ramjet-powered Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 4 that it says will hit moving ships and relocatable land targets at least 1,000 kilometers away when fired from a standard HIMARS launcher, according to a Lockheed Martin feature published Oct. 26, 2026. The range figure is Lockheed’s own claim for a prototype that has not yet flown in the Army’s competition.

Naval News reported on Oct. 27 that Lockheed’s submission uses a propulsion system from L3Harris and guidance and control systems carried over from PrSM Increment 1. Lockheed says the L3Harris propulsion delivers roughly double the standoff range of the baseline PrSM.

The Army set the requirement itself. In an Army article dated Sept. 29, 2026, the service said it awarded five separate Other Transaction Authority agreements that day to Anduril, Castelion, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Mach Industries and RTX. Each company is to develop prototype missiles that launch from the M142 HIMARS and strike moving maritime and relocatable land targets at 1,000 kilometers or more.

What Lockheed says it brings

According to the company, the Increment 4 missile uses the same transport container and fire control interface as Increment 1, so it could be launched from existing HIMARS and M270A2 launchers without new training or logistics changes. Lockheed says it has invested more than $300 million with industry partners to mature propulsion technology, and that a separate $300 million additive manufacturing and automation line is now operational for airframe and propulsion parts.

Lockheed also says it has put $250 million into its Strigo Product Center, which works on radio frequency sensors, missile datalinks and seekers, and that this work informs the Increment 4 guidance package. The company says its Camden, Arkansas, plant, which builds Increments 1 and 2, can add Increment 4 production. “Warfighters need precision strike capabilities that can reach farther and give them more options when the mission demands it,” said Randy Crites, vice president of Lockheed Martin Advanced Programs.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A fly-off before any award

The Army’s timeline runs in two steps. In fiscal 2027, initial prototype work is to end in a competitive fly-off and down-select. In fiscal 2028, vendors with mature designs may receive follow-on agreements and face a final fly-off, according to the Army. Naval News said tests in 2027 and 2028 will inform the final award, and that Canada and Australia also plan to field maritime strike PrSM variants on their HIMARS launchers.

The missile is part of the Army’s push to hold ships at risk from land in the Western Pacific. Naval News described Increment 4 as a key component of U.S. ground-based anti-ship capability against China, with launchers positioned along the First Island Chain. The Vanguard has covered Avio USA’s solid rocket motor work with Lockheed for PrSM and GMLRS and the Army’s Typhon long-range fires battery.

None of the five competitors has publicly flown an Increment 4 prototype. The next markers are the fiscal 2027 fly-off and the Army’s first down-select.