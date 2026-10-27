The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, approved the transfer of control of Globalstar’s licenses to Amazon, finding that the deal serves the public interest, Via Satellite reported. The approval clears a key regulatory step for Amazon Leo, the satellite business of Amazon’s Kuiper Systems unit, to enter the direct-to-device market.

SpaceNews put the price at around $11.5 billion and said the decision fast-tracks Amazon’s entry into direct-to-device connectivity. Via Satellite described it as a $10.8 billion deal when Amazon moved to buy Globalstar in April, including its satellite operations, infrastructure and spectrum. The two outlets did not explain the difference between the figures.

Under the transaction, Amazon will take 100% control of Globalstar and its subsidiaries. According to Via Satellite, Globalstar will become a wholly owned Amazon subsidiary operating as an affiliate of Kuiper Systems LLC while keeping its corporate identity. Amazon did not give a closing date; when the deal was announced, it was expected to close in 2027.

What the FCC found

Via Satellite reported that the FCC’s analysis found the deal would improve data coverage in unserved or underserved areas, emergency communications, and industrial and enterprise data services. “The transaction would enable a well-financed operator to provide enhanced D2D service offerings to mobile service customers,” the FCC order states, as quoted by Via Satellite. The order also cited Amazon’s investment in its satellite network and its pending license application for a direct-to-device system as signs it would put the mobile satellite spectrum to intensive use.

The commission found little head-to-head competition between the companies, Via Satellite reported. Globalstar focuses on mobile satellite connectivity and wholesale capacity for IoT, messaging and tracking, while Amazon Leo offers fixed high-speed broadband. Only one party, Yippy, a former enterprise search company in a contractual dispute with Globalstar, opposed the deal; the FCC dismissed its concerns because that dispute is in arbitration. “We appreciate the FCC’s thorough review and approval,” an Amazon spokesperson told Via Satellite.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The race with SpaceX

Scale matters because SpaceX is building its own direct-to-cell network. Via Satellite noted the FCC recently approved SpaceX to deploy up to 15,000 direct-to-device satellites in mobile satellite spectrum, a decision The Vanguard covered when the FCC cleared SpaceX’s 15,000-satellite direct-to-cell plan.

In April, Amazon filed with the FCC for an Amazon Leo direct-to-device constellation of up to 5,105 satellites using L-band and S-band spectrum it will acquire from Globalstar, Via Satellite reported. Earlier this month the FCC also authorized Globalstar’s C-3 constellation of 48 satellites plus six on-orbit spares, which MDA Space is building.

The next steps are the deal’s closing and an FCC decision on Amazon’s 5,105-satellite application.