The National Institute of Standards and Technology on Oct. 27, 2026 released the final version of NIST IR 8547, “Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards,” its road map for moving away from encryption that a future quantum computer could break, according to a NIST news release. The report lists which existing algorithms are quantum-vulnerable and which post-quantum standards replace them.

The core schedule is in the report itself. NIST says it will deprecate quantum-vulnerable public-key cryptography, including RSA, ECDSA, EdDSA and Diffie-Hellman key exchange, after 2030 and disallow its use under NIST standards and guidelines after 2035. Organizations may keep using those algorithms while they migrate during that window.

Nextgov reported on Oct. 27 that the report gives agencies and industry a clearer road map and supports the administration’s June executive order on post-quantum cryptography.

The 2030 and 2031 deadlines

According to NIST, Executive Order 14412 and OMB Memorandum M-26-15 require federal high value assets and high impact systems to adopt post-quantum cryptography for key establishment by Dec. 31, 2030, and for digital signatures by Dec. 31, 2031. NIST says agencies must give the same priority to other highly sensitive systems, including those protecting data expected to stay mission-sensitive in 2030, and must support TLS 1.3 by Jan. 2, 2030.

National Security Memorandum 10 set 2035 as the target for completing the federal migration, and NIST says that goal remains. The report states that the 2030-to-2035 window is meant for lower-risk systems with legacy constraints and does not change the earlier deadlines for the most sensitive federal systems. NIST also writes that past cryptographic transitions have taken 10 to 20 years, so the new deadlines “leave little margin.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why NIST says the work is urgent

NIST points to the “harvest now, decrypt later” threat, in which adversaries collect encrypted data today in order to decrypt it once quantum computers mature. For that reason, NIST mathematician Dustin Moody said organizations might prioritize the post-quantum key establishment standard, FIPS 203, for sensitive or long-lived data. “We lay out how certain encryption algorithms people are using today will get phased out,” Moody said in the release.

The report also allows a hybrid approach that combines conventional encryption with post-quantum algorithms, which NIST compares to two padlocks on one door. Nextgov noted that an October Government Accountability Office report found agencies had not adequately prepared, for example by fully identifying vulnerable systems. The Vanguard previously covered GAO’s earlier findings on post-quantum readiness alongside DARPA’s quantum benchmarking work and CISA’s 2030 strategy.

NIST says a migration project at its National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence complements the report with practical tools and blueprints.