The Department of Energy on Oct. 27, 2026 announced a conditional loan commitment of up to $5 billion to Constellation Energy to finance nuclear uprates and modernization at plants in Illinois, Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to the Energy Department’s announcement. It is not a closed loan: DOE says Constellation must still meet technical, legal, environmental and financial conditions before the department signs definitive financing documents and funds it.

DOE says the work would add nearly 1.1 gigawatts of electricity across eight plants: Braidwood, Byron, Clinton, Dresden, LaSalle and Quad Cities in Illinois, Calvert Cliffs in Maryland, and Limerick in Pennsylvania. The commitment comes from DOE’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing and includes an option to finance future uprates at other Constellation sites.

In its own announcement, Constellation said the commitment remains subject to due diligence and negotiation of definitive documents, and does not by itself represent a final decision to proceed with any individual uprate or at every facility under consideration.

What the department expects

DOE estimates the projects would add enough electricity for more than 930,000 homes in the PJM and MISO grid regions and support more than 10,000 project-related jobs. The department ties the loan to an executive order directing it to facilitate 5 GW of uprates from existing reactors, and to its UPRISE program, launched in March 2026. DOE says 95% of the 5 GW uprate and restart goal has been identified.

Uprates raise output from existing reactors. Constellation says they are one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to add dependable power without building new plants or transmission corridors.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Google and Amazon deals already in place

ENR reported that 20-year agreements with Google and Amazon support more than $7 billion in Constellation investment to add about 1,080 megawatts of nuclear capacity, according to the company. ENR noted that this is nearly all of the roughly 1.1 GW that DOE says the financing could support. ENR said an Oct. 6 Google agreement backs more than $4.3 billion of work to add 890 MW at 11 units, with first added capacity expected in 2028, and that Amazon’s Sept. 30 deal includes a planned 190 MW uprate at Calvert Cliffs. A separate Meta agreement supports a 30 MW expansion at Clinton, Constellation said.

“This conditional loan commitment can help us move faster and go further,” Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez said. Asked which plants could move first, Constellation told ENR its release was “all we have to share at this time.”

The Vanguard has covered earlier DOE and Google support for nuclear uprates and, on the fuel side, Antares’ TRISO fuel deal with BWXT. The next step is a final loan agreement, which DOE has not dated.