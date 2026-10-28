The U.S. General Services Administration on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, expanded its OneGov agreement with Anthropic to give government buyers a 40% discount on token-based use of Claude models, according to a GSA news release. GSA said there is no minimum purchase and that the pricing covers federal executive, legislative and judicial agencies as well as state, local and tribal governments, directly, through resellers and on major cloud platforms.

In its own announcement the same day, Anthropic said the discount applies to Claude Enterprise, Claude for Government and the Claude API, and for the first time across every product surface: direct purchases now, and purchases through cloud providers “in the coming months.” Anthropic said the discount also extends to territorial governments.

The timing matters. Nextgov reported on Oct. 27 that the deal arrives days before the earlier Claude OneGov agreement expires on Oct. 31. Under that agreement, Nextgov said, federal agencies have had access to Claude for Enterprise and Government for $1 per user.

From seats to tokens

The new terms replace per-user pricing with consumption-based billing, which GSA describes as pricing “that scales with actual use.” Nextgov noted that OpenAI secured a similar 50% discount on token-based usage through a 27-month OneGov agreement that took effect at the start of October. FedScoop reported that Google currently offers Gemini for $0.47 per agency under a deal that expires Nov. 15.

Anthropic gave its own estimates of the deal’s reach. The company said the discounts “are estimated to save the government $1 billion,” and that approximately 500 U.S. federal, state and local government organizations now use Claude. It also said weekly active users of Claude for Government are up about eightfold since February. Those figures come from Anthropic and have not been independently verified.

GSA said its OneGov strategy has produced more than $1.8 billion in savings since it began, including about $1.6 billion through what it calls its “super intelligence agreements.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A budgeting caveat

Analysts cited by FedScoop warned that token pricing brings its own problem. FedScoop reported that Gartner said consumption-based pricing makes costs difficult to predict because vendors lack transparency into how token consumption is calculated and billed, and that Forrester has echoed that view. “A small group of power users can drive a disproportionate share of costs, turning successful AI adoption into both a productivity win and a budgeting challenge,” Forrester principal analyst Tracy Woo wrote in an August blog post, as quoted by FedScoop.

The agreement also lands while Anthropic is in an ongoing legal battle with the Pentagon, FedScoop noted. The Vanguard has covered Anthropic’s request for a full D.C. Circuit rehearing of its Pentagon supply chain risk challenge and an Anthropic, Harvard and QuEra study using Claude to design quantum circuits. Nextgov also reported that the Department of Health and Human Services announced last week its intent to award a sole-source contract for Claude models.

Anthropic says Claude for Government, authorized at FedRAMP High, became generally available on Sept. 30, and that agencies can buy Claude at the OneGov discount through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule. “As offers expire, GSA will renew agreements where appropriate and work to ensure continued access to critical tools while delivering the best value for taxpayers,” GSA said.