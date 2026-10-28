A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California early Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, carrying 27 Starlink satellites on the base’s 72nd launch of the year, KCLU reported. KCLU said the flight set an all-time record for rocket and missile launches from the base in a single year.

The USA TODAY Network reported that the mission surpassed the 2025 record of 71 launches, according to Space Force officials. Space.com reported that liftoff came at 3:25 a.m. EDT (12:25 a.m. PDT) from Space Launch Complex 4 East, sending the satellites of Starlink Group 15-16 to low Earth orbit. The USA TODAY Network put liftoff one minute later, at 12:26 a.m. PT.

The mission

According to Space.com, booster B1082 separated about 2.5 minutes into flight and landed on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean at T+8:23. Space.com said it was the booster’s 21st Starlink mission and 26th flight overall, after missions that included USSF-62, NROL-145 and Transporter-18. The upper stage fired a second time about 53 minutes after liftoff before releasing the satellites, Space.com reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A target of 100 launches

“Today’s historic 72nd launch does more than break a 50-year record,” Col. James Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, which manages the base, said in a statement to the USA TODAY Network. “It highlights Vandenberg’s position as the busiest spaceport in the world.”

Horne said the base aims to “chart a path toward 100 annual launches by 2027.” Space Force officials had previously indicated that around 80 rockets could launch before the end of 2026, according to the USA TODAY Network.

The same report said SpaceX will soon take over management of the refurbished Space Launch Complex 6, which is being outfitted for its Falcon Heavy, a rocket that has never launched from California. Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance will also move into Vandenberg in the years ahead, the USA TODAY Network reported. The Vanguard has covered a Space Systems Command call for a third heavy-launch spaceport by 2030 and a Falcon 9 booster flying for the 28th time on the USSF-481 mission.

The Coastal Commission dispute

The rising launch rate has put SpaceX and the Air Force at odds with the California Coastal Commission, KCLU reported. According to KCLU, the state agency has sought more review of the environmental impacts of the additional flights, while the Air Force and SpaceX contend that it lacks authority to regulate launches at the federal facility.

Horne’s statement addressed the coast directly, saying “rapid, agile space access can go hand-in-hand with faithful stewardship of our coastline.” With more than two months left in the year, the next marker is whether Vandenberg reaches the roughly 80 launches officials projected for 2026.