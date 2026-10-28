U.S. warships in the Operation Epic Fury theater have had essentially one port option since the campaign against Iran began eight months ago: Diego Garcia, a British island in the Indian Ocean some 2,500 miles away, Defense One reported on Oct. 27, 2026. The outlet reported that the remote atoll lacks the pierside infrastructure of many other ports, and that warships are losing the ability to do mid-cruise maintenance as deployments lengthen.

Other outlets have reported the same pressures. Military Times reported on Aug. 26 that Naval Support Activity Bahrain, a main Navy supply hub in the Middle East, was destroyed at the start of the conflict, and that Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle named Kenya, Diego Garcia and India as possible port calls less vulnerable to Iranian attack, each with a “transit tax.” Task & Purpose reported on Aug. 21 that attacks on Bahrain and a UAE port forced the Navy to bring supplies from places such as Diego Garcia and Singapore.

Deployments well past seven months

Defense One reported that Navy officials recently told families in Yokosuka, Japan, to expect ships to deploy for 10 to 12 months for the foreseeable future. Navy Times reported on Oct. 21 that the carrier Abraham Lincoln spent 322 days at sea, including 265 consecutive days without a port call, and is shifting its home port to Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, citing a Navy release on depot-level maintenance. Stars and Stripes reported on Oct. 24 that the destroyer McFaul returned to Norfolk after an 11-month deployment that supported Operation Epic Fury.

“When a ship is deployed overseas for longer than the nominal seven-month deployment period, that increases the amount of time for equipment on the ship to break, get worn down, or worn out,” Ron O’Rourke, a retired Congressional Research Service naval analyst, told Defense One. He said the added repair work can delay other ships’ maintenance in “a cascading effect.”

The Navy’s vice chief has described a similar cost. Adm. James Kilby told the National Commission on the Future of the Navy that readiness rates remain “artificially high” because ships are still deployed or have yet to return to maintenance, Navy Times reported on Oct. 8. “The industrial base will not be able to swallow that pill, and so we’ll have to sequence that,” Kilby said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Accounts from two destroyers

Defense One cited spouses of sailors on the destroyers John Finn and Mustin, both based in Yokosuka. The Mustin spouse said the crew learned it would stay deployed until April 2027 rather than return in August, and that sailors were told their Diego Garcia port call was planned for maintenance but “they never got anything fixed.” The spouses said mail was taking three to six months to reach the ships. The Vanguard has not independently confirmed these accounts.

According to Defense One, both destroyers are now slated to be at sea for a year or more and will miss the start of planned five-month shipyard maintenance periods.

A Navy spokesperson told Defense One the service would “not discuss specific readiness rates, operational requirements, force-allocation deliberations, or future force movements,” while saying it remains “committed to regular maintenance.” The Vanguard has covered the Lincoln’s record deployment and homecoming and a congressional count of U.S. aircraft lost or damaged in the Iran war.