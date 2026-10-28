IonQ said on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, that it has received $7.5 million in follow-on funding from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for a second phase of work on the quantum network it built at the lab’s site in Rome, New York, according to a company news release. The money is not new. IonQ said the award “was contemplated within the originally-announced amount and is not a supplemental award,” referring to the $21.1 million collaboration it announced in January 2025.

In other words, the $7.5 million is part of the $21.1 million contract from January 2025, not an addition to it. Quantum Computing Report described the milestone as exercising “planned options” under that broader multi-year collaboration, which it said began after IonQ acquired the quantum networking company Qubitekk.

QubitWire made the same point on Oct. 27, writing that the release “explicitly places this funding within the $21.1 million collaboration announced in January 2025. It is not supplemental funding.”

From fiber to open air

According to IonQ, Phase 1 “established the core physical network foundation,” while Phase 2 is meant to give AFRL the capabilities it needs to connect different types of quantum hardware outside laboratory conditions. Quantum Computing Report said the first phase focused on a fiber-bound entanglement distribution link.

The company listed four groups of upgrades. The first is a free-space optical system with automatic pointing, acquisition and tracking, designed to distribute entanglement over line-of-sight channels in the C-band. The second is a pair of quantum frequency converter modules meant to make quantum and classical hardware work together over standard telecom wavelengths. IonQ also cited on-premises control software for automated self-tests, real-time monitoring, failure handling and results export, along with O-band-compatible network hardware, improved polarization controls and upgraded quantum network interface cards.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why the wavelength matters

Quantum Computing Report explained that trapped-ion systems emit single photons at wavelengths that weaken quickly in standard fiber or in the atmosphere. Converting those photons to telecom bands, it said, would let AFRL link IonQ’s on-site computer to other quantum processors and to commercial optical channels without heavy transmission losses. The outlet added that the free-space links mark a step toward mobile and satellite-compatible defense quantum links.

“We are unlocking new domains for quantum networking by going to free space optics,” Jordan Shapiro, IonQ’s president for its quantum platform, said in the release. He added that advanced optical hardware and automated control software “are what close the gap between laboratory demonstration and field deployment.”

What has and has not been shown

QubitWire called the planned upgrades funded development tasks and cautioned that “the announcement does not establish completed deployment of every new capability.” IonQ’s release did not give a schedule for the Phase 2 work or say how the rest of the $21.1 million is allocated.

The award extends earlier work with the lab. IonQ cited a photonics interconnect milestone in April 2026 and an on-site IonQ quantum computer at AFRL’s Rome facility. Quantum Computing Report also pointed to a $54.5 million computing and networking research agreement signed in 2024. The Vanguard has covered IonQ’s claim that its quantum interconnect topped 1,000 entanglement events per second.