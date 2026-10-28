Rendezvous Robotics, a Golden, Colorado, startup developing spacecraft that assemble themselves in orbit, said on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, that it has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed seed round, according to a company release on PR Newswire. MaC Venture Capital and Toyota Ventures led the financing, which Rendezvous described as its first priced round.

Payload, which reported the raise as an exclusive, said the round also included the University of Michigan Endowment, Astera Ventures, Industrious Ventures, Aurelia Foundry, ATX Venture Partners and Mana Ventures. The company said the money will fund its next-generation spacecraft, flight demonstrations and hiring.

Tiles instead of fairings

The pitch targets a packaging problem. Most spacecraft, the release said, are designed around what fits inside a rocket fairing, which forces tradeoffs in power, computing, antenna size and heat dissipation before launch. Rendezvous instead launches compact, independent tiles that maneuver, align and connect in orbit, and that can later be rearranged for new missions.

Payload described the tiles as hexagons of roughly 1 meter, each with sensors and onboard processing, that use electromagnetic fields to join together. It said the tiles are designed to carry different satellite subsystems, such as computers, solar panels, propulsion and radiators. “Nobody’s talking about making satellites smaller and less capable,” CEO Joe Landon told Payload. “They’re talking about more capable satellites, more power, more heat dissipation, bigger antennas, more sensitive communication.”

The approach grew out of TESSERAE, a self-assembly technology that co-founder Ariel Ekblaw invented at MIT and further developed through the Aurelia Institute, which she founded, according to the release. Earlier generations flew on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and on two missions to the International Space Station.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A 2028 test in free space

The company’s timeline runs through several steps. It plans a parabolic flight campaign in November 2026 to test electromagnetic actuation and mobility in microgravity. Separately, a final ISS demonstration of fifth-generation TESSERAE technology is scheduled for December 2026, when 32 tiles are to assemble into a three-dimensional structure, the release said.

The bigger milestone is a low Earth orbit demonstration set to launch on a reserved rideshare no earlier than April 2028. In that mission, seven independently deployed tiles are meant to join into one spacecraft, separate and then reassemble into a different configuration without outside robotic help. Payload said it would be the first time the tiles go to the vacuum of space.

Repair by reconfiguration

Landon told Payload the design could also change how operators deal with failures. “The ability to service the satellite today really is limited to life extension, but we go far beyond that,” he said, adding that a damaged or degraded system could “autonomously reconfigure physically into the next best available configuration.” He said the company could eventually stage spare tiles in orbit. The Vanguard has covered NASA’s plan to send a Starfish Space Otter to inspect defunct U.S. objects in orbit, another in-space servicing effort.

“What stood out to us is that autonomy isn’t an added feature,” Chris Abshire, a partner at Toyota Ventures, said in the release. Neither the release nor Payload disclosed the company’s valuation.