The U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, that it has closed a $5.1 billion loan package for Alliant Energy to build new natural gas-fired power plants, add energy storage and upgrade existing generation in Iowa and Wisconsin, according to a DOE announcement. The department said the projects will add more than 2.6 gigawatts of new or upgraded capacity and deliver more than $1 billion in electricity cost savings for families and businesses in the two states.

Power Technology reported, citing Reuters, that the package is larger than the conditional $3 billion loan proposed under former President Joe Biden’s administration in January 2025. The financing runs through DOE’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF), which Power Technology noted was previously called the Loan Programs Office.

DOE said the added capacity is enough to power the equivalent of nearly 2 million homes and that the projects will create hundreds of construction jobs. It called the deal the Trump administration’s tenth financial close and the sixth and seventh utility financings completed through its Energy Dominance Financing Program.

From clean energy to firm power

The original offer looked different. POWER Magazine reported in January 2025 that Alliant subsidiaries Interstate Power and Light and Wisconsin Power and Light would share $3 billion, $1.43 billion for IPL and $1.62 billion for WPL, to develop 2,000 megawatts of clean energy generation and battery storage. POWER said that offer came through the Title 17 Energy Infrastructure Reinvestment program created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The closed package shifts the emphasis. DOE’s announcement lists new gas-fired plants first, and Power Technology said the office’s stated focus has moved beyond clean energy and alternative vehicles to include projects such as natural gas, which have typically secured conventional financing. According to Power Technology, the department noted that energy storage remains eligible under both the original and the current agreements.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Savings that take time

“By bringing new, dependable power online, we are strengthening our nation’s energy security and lowering electricity costs for families and businesses across Iowa and Wisconsin,” EDF Director Gregory Beard said in the DOE release. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the investments “will drive down energy costs for families and businesses in Iowa and Wisconsin.”

Power Technology added a caveat it attributed to DOE: any decrease in electricity prices may take many years, because the loans are structured to be repaid over several decades. Neither DOE’s announcement nor the Power Technology report named the individual plants, their sizes or their construction schedules.

Alliant supplies electricity to close to 1 million customers and natural gas to about 430,000 retail customers in Wisconsin and Iowa, according to Power Technology. The deal came a day after another large DOE financing step. The Vanguard has covered DOE’s conditional $5 billion loan offer to Constellation for nuclear uprates at eight plants, a separate deal.