General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and Saab said on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, that an uncrewed MQ-9B carrying Saab’s LoyalEye airborne early warning (AEW) radar tracked several airborne and maritime targets at long ranges during recent flight tests, according to a GA-ASI news release. GA-ASI said the airborne targets included “multiple instrumented red fighter jets and several commercial aircraft.”

GA-ASI said the testing took place over the past few months with a company-produced MQ-9B operating from its Desert Horizon flight operations facility in Southern California. Saab said in its own release that the flight validated the integrated system’s ability to “detect, track, and classify airborne targets” and that stakeholders watched it in real time in “a representative operational scenario.”

Saab added that the test is part of an evaluation program that began with the system’s first flight in May 2026. Neither company said how far away the targets were or how many were tracked at once.

Radar in pods instead of a large crewed aircraft

The LoyalEye radar was installed on the MQ-9B using payload pods, GA-ASI said. The Aviationist reported on Oct. 28 that renderings released by the two companies show three pods for the mission: one under each wing, understood to hold the radar arrays, and a centerline pod for processing units.

GA-ASI argued that airborne early warning has historically depended on large, crewed aircraft, and that an uncrewed version could extend coverage where endurance and reduced aircrew exposure matter. It said the system could also support distributed battle management, command and control from the ground, a ship or an existing crewed AEW aircraft. “LoyalEye is designed to complement existing AEW&C solutions by providing additional flexibility and persistence,” Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s Surveillance business area, said in the Saab release.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Who might buy it

“The level of customer interest in AEW capability on MQ-9B throughout the world is extremely high,” GA-ASI President David R. Alexander said. The company said it is discussing the capability with several customers but did not name them.

The Aviationist pointed to one possible customer. It reported that the United Kingdom said in May 2025 that the MQ-9 was being considered for the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Airborne Early Warning requirement, which would replace the Crowsnest system carried by AW101 helicopters at the end of its service life. The outlet also noted that Saab builds the Erieye radar used on its GlobalEye aircraft, though it said any link between Erieye and LoyalEye is unclear.

The Aviationist added that the “red fighter jets” could possibly be F-5 Advanced Tigers flown by Tactical Air Support, which have often supported GA-ASI tests, while noting that the company gave no details. The two companies first announced their AEW collaboration in June 2025, according to the outlet.

GA-ASI said its MQ-9B family includes the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian, the U.K. variant known as Protector, and an MQ-9B STOL version in development for naval aircraft carriers. The Vanguard has covered the Coast Guard’s first MQ-9B order.